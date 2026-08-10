ibex CEO and Honduras President Nasry Asfura Meet to Discuss Growth, Investment, and Ongoing Partnership

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a global leader in outsourced business services and AI-powered customer experience solutions, today announced that CEO Bob Dechant met with President Nasry Asfura and Minister of Investment Epaminondas Marinakys last week to discuss opportunities to grow Honduras’ business process outsourcing (BPO) sector, attract new investment, and collaborate to establish the country as a leading hub for world-class customer service.

“It was a great honor and pleasure to meet with his excellency, President Asfura, and Minister Marinakys in Tegucigalpa,” said Dechant. “Honduras is a key component of our nearshore service delivery strategy, and we are committed to partnering with President Asfura and his administration to elevate its standing as one of Central America’s leading BPO locations. We have recently added multiple lines of business for top global brands to our Honduras operations. Under President Asfura’s strong leadership and pro-business agenda, we anticipate further growth opportunities, increased hiring, and new investment in this key sector.”

Underscoring ibex’s long-term commitment to Honduras, the company also announced plans to hire 400 new employees in Tegucigalpa by the end of 2026 to support growing client demand.

“We are very pleased that ibex will create 400 additional jobs in Honduras before the end of this year. We are also encouraged that the company is exploring opportunities to double or even triple its workforce over the next two years,” said President Asfura. “I want to thank ibex, especially CEO Bob Dechant, for placing its trust in Honduras. Our country is a committed partner, and our administration stands ready to support the company’s investments and future growth. We will continue working to strengthen and develop the BPO sector by creating the conditions needed to attract new investment, drive economic growth, and generate more employment opportunities for the Honduran people.”

ibex’s current hiring effort reflects its strong momentum in the region and growing demand from global brands seeking world-class nearshore customer experience solutions. Since opening in 2021, ibex Honduras has grown into one of the largest BPOs in the country with approximately 1,200 customer service agents. This growth has been driven by new lines of business and clients across the retail, healthcare, fintech, and residential industries.

“Our priority is to work alongside strategic partners to build a competitive investment environment that fosters innovation, job creation, and sustainable economic growth,” said Marinakys. “Honduras has a unique competitive advantage in its highly skilled bilingual workforce, and through close collaboration with industry leaders like ibex, we are creating the conditions for the BPO sector to expand, compete globally, and generate greater opportunities for Hondurans.”

“We believe that providing a great employee experience is the key to delivering amazing customer experiences, and we are dedicated to continually improving our award-winning culture that offers our team members the best training, tools, and development opportunities,” said Luis Anleu, SVP of Operations and Country Leader at ibex.

Beyond creating valuable employment opportunities, ibex’s continued expansion in Honduras enhances its ability to deliver truly differentiated customer experiences for global brands. It also reflects the company’s confidence in Honduras’ highly skilled workforce, which has the highest English-speaking proficiency in the region, and its long-term vision of establishing the country as a center for world-class customer service.

ibex has been recognized for its outstanding culture, employee experience, development opportunities, and service, including Best Place to Work for Women in Central America and the Caribbean by Great Place to Work, Nearshore Company of the Year by Nearshore Americas, and Central America and Caribbean Company of the Year by Frost & Sullivan.

About ibex

ibex is a global leader in outsourced business services and AI-powered customer experience solutions, enabling the world’s best brands to deliver truly differentiated experiences for their customers. Leveraging a global team of more than 36,000 human CX experts – powered by the best AI technology, decades of CX innovation, and deep business insights – ibex engineers seamless, end-to-end customer journeys from AI agents to human agents at scale across retail, e-commerce, healthcare, fintech, utilities, technology, logistics, and more. Discover more at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Dan Burris

ibex

Daniel.Burris@ibex.co

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