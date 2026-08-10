Boost Mobile and University of Miami Athletics Put Canes Fans on the Roster

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LITTLETON, Colo., Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boost Mobile and University of Miami Athletics today announced a fan-focused partnership designating Boost Mobile as the Official Wireless Communications Sponsor of the Miami Hurricanes. The first-of-its-kind partnership turns cell phone bills into a dedicated support engine for the Hurricanes Football program, giving Boost Mobile customers the opportunity to be a part of the team.

Starting today, current and new Boost Mobile customers can directly support Hurricanes Football by paying their monthly bill, including on Boost Mobile’s $25 Forever plan. To join the roster, fans can switch to Boost Mobile or add a new line of service to their current account at BoostMobile.com/canes or by visiting a local Boost Mobile retail store.

"We are calling an audible on traditional sports sponsorships," said Bob Rupczynski, Boost Mobile Executive Vice President and Group President. "This isn't just a logo on a stadium banner. We are directly putting our support into the Miami Hurricanes Football program, student-athletes, and the Miami community. By turning everyday phone bills into dedicated funding, we’re putting real points on the board for the Hurricanes and empowering fans to support the program they love every single month."

"This partnership with Boost Mobile represents the kind of innovative thinking that is shaping college athletics," said University of Miami CRO Jesse Marks. "Boost has created a model that goes beyond traditional sponsorship by directly supporting our football program, our student-athletes, and the South Florida community. It gives our fans a meaningful way to contribute to the continued growth and success of Miami Hurricanes Football through a service they already use every day. We’re proud to partner with an organization that shares our commitment to innovation, impact, and investing in the future of our program."

Built specifically for the Hurricanes community, this partnership moves fans from the stands straight onto the roster with unprecedented access and experiences. Boost Mobile is redefining fan engagement by bringing them into the action through activations like the following:

Direct Program Support: Boost Mobile customers can allocate a portion of their monthly wireless bill directly to the Miami Hurricanes Football program.

Boost Mobile customers can allocate a portion of their monthly wireless bill directly to the Miami Hurricanes Football program. Boost Your Canes Sweepstakes: Fans can enter the first-ever Boost Your Canes Sweepstakes, with prizes that may include pre-game field access, suite packages, away-game trips, signed merchandise, and team events.

Fans can enter the first-ever Boost Your Canes Sweepstakes, with prizes that may include pre-game field access, suite packages, away-game trips, signed merchandise, and team events. Immersive Engagements: The partnership brings high-energy activations to the stadium, with something new at every home game. Fans will want to come back again and again for exclusive experiences. Additionally, Boost Mobile will host events throughout Miami to connect deeper with Miami Hurricanes fans and their communities.



To learn more about Boost Mobile and support the Miami Hurricanes Football program, visit BoostMobile.com/canes or a local Boost Mobile retail store.

About Boost Mobile

Boost Mobile offers the best value in wireless with simple, flexible, and transparent plans starting at $25/mo. Dedicated to bringing the latest devices and plans to fit all lifestyles. Experience Boost Mobile's risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Boost Mobile is a brand under EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: ECHO). For more, visit BoostMobile.com or find a retail store at BoostMobile.com/locations . Join the conversation by following us on Facebook , Instagram , and YouTube .

University of Miami Athletics

The University of Miami’s Department of Intercollegiate Athletics, a member of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) and the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC), supports more than 400 student-athletes across 18 sports. Miami has won 21 team national championships and 88 individual national championships in its storied history. UM Athletics is dedicated to developing and supporting its student-athletes in their efforts to achieve personal, academic and athletic excellence, resulting in the highest standards of achievement. For more information visit www.miamihurricanes.com.