Fisk University Student Receives SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship

CHICAGO, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SBB Research Group Foundation named Folasewa Abiola a recipient of its STEM scholarship. The $2,500 award empowers students to create value for society by pursuing higher learning through interdisciplinary combinations of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).





Folasewa Abiola, a junior, studies biochemistry and molecular biology at Fisk University. She has been named National Ambassador for Meharry Medical College through the Health Careers Opportunity Program, where she gained valuable insight into healthcare careers and the importance of serving underserved communities. Currently, she is a Summer Research Intern at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh and plans to pursue a career as a pediatric clinical researcher.

“Folasewa has such a passion for caring for others in healthcare. I can’t wait to see what she achieves as she continues her education,” said Matt Aven, co-founder and board member of the SBB Research Group Foundation.

For eligibility criteria and more information on the Foundation’s STEM scholarship, please visit http://www.sbbscholarship.com.

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation sponsors the SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship, supporting students pursuing Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) degrees. In addition to its scholarship program, the Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies.

Contact: Erin Noonan

Organization: SBB Research Group Foundation

Email: scholarship@sbbrg.org

Address: 450 Skokie Blvd, Building 600, Northbrook, IL 60062 United States

Phone: 1-847-656-1111

Website: https://www.sbbscholarship.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a3f4d0ba-a7f6-422c-baa9-b959b1375ae1