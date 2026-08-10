Muscular Dystrophy Association Announces 2026 College Scholarship Recipients, Investing in the Next Generation of Leaders

New York, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) is proud to announce the 2026 recipients of the MDA College Scholarship Program, recognizing 21 exceptional students living with neuromuscular diseases who are pursuing higher education while demonstrating leadership, resilience, and a commitment to making a difference in their communities.

Now in its third year, the MDA College Scholarship Program continues to expand educational opportunities for students across the neuromuscular community. Each recipient will receive a scholarship ranging from $2,500 to $5,000 to help support their academic journey. Beyond financial assistance, scholars gain access to educational resources, peer connections, and a supportive community that helps foster confidence, independence, and long-term success.

2026 MDA Scholarship Recipients

Selim Argun, Emmanuel College, Biology

Sydney Bryant, Lewis University, Aviation Administration

Olivia Calvert, Washington College, Environmental Studies and Anthropology

Deanna Craveiro, University of New Hampshire, ASL Interpreter

Blake Deakin, Arizona State University, Media Arts and Sciences

Sophia Dipasupil, Harvard University, Integrative Biology

Abby Dreyer, Eastern Connecticut State University, Business Administration & Social Work

Jaylen Dobelbower, University of Texas, Biomedical Engineering

Holly Gallaher, Central Washington University, Electrical Engineering

Tidus Hollander, University of Alabama, College of Business

Jonathan Lengel, Fordham University, Digital Technology and Emerging Media

Maxey Mapp, University of North Carolina, Exercise & Sports Science

Benjamin Nelson, University of Notre Dame, Computer Science & Applied Mathematics

Diego Ramirez, University of Cincinnati, Urban Planning

Jason Rice, Penn State, Biochemistry and Molecular Biology

Lily Sander, University South Carolina, Public Health

Sofia Santana, Broward College, Journalism

Amar Singh Malhi, University of California (Irvine), Mechanical Engineering

Connor Stager, University of Georgia, Genetics and Economics

Xavier Taggart, University of Cincinnati, Games & Animation

Trynity Turner, Carleton College, Biology

Since launching in 2024, the MDA College Scholarship Program has funded 47 scholarships with over $175,000 to assist students pursuing degrees at colleges and universities across the country. Recipients represent a wide range of academic interests—including healthcare, engineering, business, education, communications, computer science, public policy, and the arts—and are building careers that will strengthen their communities and shape the future.

Recipients are selected through a rigorous, anonymized review process conducted by an independent panel that includes individuals living with neuromuscular diseases and healthcare professionals with deep ties to the community. Applications are evaluated based on leadership, perseverance, community engagement, and educational aspirations.

Voices of Recipients

“This Muscular Dystrophy Association scholarship allows me to continue studying Urban Planning so I can help make cities more accessible for wheelchair users. It supports both my education and my goal of living independently while working to create inclusive, accessible spaces for everyone in the community,” said Diego Ramirez, MDA College Scholarship recipient who lives with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, attending University of Cincinnati.

“The Muscular Dystrophy Association has been more than a source of support—it has been a second home that taught me to embrace my differences and inspired me to become my most authentic self,” said Sophia Dipasupil, MDA College Scholarship recipient living with a diagnosis of juvenile dermatomyosits and attending Harvard University, where she is studying integrative biology. “Receiving this scholarship and being recognized as a leader gives me the confidence to continue advocating for others and pursuing meaningful change. I'm incredibly grateful to MDA for investing in students like me and helping create opportunities for us to pursue dreams bigger than ourselves.”

The scholarship program reflects MDA's broader commitment to investing in people living with neuromuscular diseases throughout every stage of life by providing meaningful opportunities that support education, independence, leadership, and community connection.

"The Muscular Dystrophy Association believes that every person living with a neuromuscular disease deserves the opportunity to pursue their goals," said Alicia Dobosz, Executive Vice President, Community Engagement, Muscular Dystrophy Association. "Through this program, we're investing not only in their education, but in the incredible impact these leaders will have on their professions, their communities, and the future of the neuromuscular community. We are proud that the number of students we are supporting continues to grow each year and are committed to supporting beyond financial assistance – providing practical items that support day-to-day life and academic goals, as well as resources designed to help students navigate accessibility, campus life, and overall well-being."

MDA is grateful for the continued support of our program sponsor, Numotion Foundation.

Media contact: press@mdausa.org.

About Muscular Dystrophy Association

The Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) has been at the center of progress for people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and over 300 other neuromuscular conditions for over 75 years. We unite researchers, clinicians, advocates, and families to speed the pace of discovery, improve access to expert care, and ensure inclusion in every aspect of life. Our mission is simple: give the people we serve the tools and opportunities to live longer, more independent lives. To learn more visit mda.org. Follow MDA on social media on Instagram, Facebook, X, TikTok, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

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