Concentrix Wins Big at the 2026 Globee Awards for Delivering Agentic AI Results

NEWARK, Calif., Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC ), a global technology and services leader, announced today that its iX Suite earned multiple honors in the 2026 Globee Awards for Technology, including two “Best of Category” recognitions. The awards highlight Concentrix's leadership in helping clients put agentic AI to work across real-world operations.



Concentrix was recognized for its ability to turn AI innovation into tangible business outcomes, earning awards for iX Hero, its agentic AI platform that empowers human-AI collaboration, and iX Hello, its customer-facing conversational AI that automates routine requests end-to-end while recognizing the moment a case needs human judgment — handing off with full context so nothing gets lost in the transfer. The company was also honored for excellence in B2B sales enablement and revenue operations, reflecting its broader commitment to helping organizations apply AI in practical ways that drive efficiency, performance, and business value. Notably, iX Hero was named Best of Category in Collaborative AI (Human-AI Teaming), while iX Hello earned Best of Category recognition in Conversational AI and Next-Generation Chatbot Solutions.

“AI can handle the easy calls. What wins is what happens on the hard ones — the exceptions, the judgment calls, the moments a customer actually needs a human backstop. That's what we've built the iX Suite around, and it's why the results are showing up in real operations, not just demos,” said Kathryn Harrison, Global Vice President, Strategy & Business Operations at Concentrix. “These awards recognize how Concentrix is helping clients make AI work in the real world by connecting intelligence with people, processes, and operations to drive measurable business performance."

The recognitions add to a growing list of honors for the iX Suite, which helps the world's best brands move from AI ambition to operational reality. To learn more about Concentrix's AI solutions and how organizations are scaling agentic AI across their business, visit www.concentrix.com/ix-product-suite.

About us: Powering a World That Works

Concentrix (NASDAQ: CNXC), is the Fortune 500® technology and services company, helping the world’s best brands create intelligent operations that perform in the real world. We design, build, and run integrated human and AI solutions, harnessing the insight from billions of real-world interactions to help 2000+ of the world’s most complex organizations solve their toughest business challenges. Backed by 20+ years of operational experience and battle tested AI, we’re the intelligent transformation partner that helps clients across every major industry move from ambition to measurable, scalable performance. Virtually everywhere. Visit concentrix.com to learn more.

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