Ernexa Therapeutics Strengthens Board with Veteran Biotech Executive David Polinsky as Company Approaches Clinical Stage

Seasoned biotechnology founder, public company CFO and corporate strategist brings more than 25 years of leadership in oncology, capital markets, M&A and corporate governance

Appointment further strengthens leadership team at a pivotal inflection point as Company positions ERNA-101 for planned IND submission in Q3 2026 and Phase 1 clinical study initiation in the Q4 2026

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ernexa Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ERNA), an industry innovator developing novel cell therapies for the treatment of advanced cancer and autoimmune disease, today announced the appointment of David Polinsky to its Board of Directors, further strengthening the Company's leadership team as it prepares to submit an Investigational New Drug (IND) application for its lead program, ERNA-101, in the third quarter of 2026 and initiate its first Phase 1 clinical study in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Mr. Polinsky is a biotechnology founder, public company Chief Financial Officer and corporate attorney with more than 25 years of experience building, financing, governing and growing life sciences companies. He currently serves as Chief Financial Officer of Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RFL), where he oversees finance, legal, corporate strategy and governance for the publicly traded life sciences company.

"We are entering one of the most important periods in Ernexa's history," said Sanjeev Luther, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ernexa Therapeutics. "Over the past year, we have continued to execute against the critical milestones necessary to position ERNA-101 for clinical development, including generating compelling preclinical data, advancing manufacturing, preparing our IND submission and building the operational infrastructure required for a clinical-stage company. As we approach this pivotal transition, adding leaders, like David with extensive experience guiding biotechnology companies through value-creating inflection points becomes increasingly important."

Dr. James Bristol, Chairman of the Board, added "David brings an exceptional combination of public company leadership, capital markets expertise, corporate governance and biotech, including oncology, experience. Having helped build and finance biotechnology companies from early development through clinical-stage growth, he understands the opportunities and challenges that accompany Ernexa’s next chapter. We believe his experience will be invaluable as we execute our strategy, evaluate future growth opportunities and continue building long-term value for both patients and shareholders."

Mr. Polinsky has played a key role in the growth and evolution of Rafael Holdings, where he has been part of leading finance, legal and corporate strategy functions, including strategic transactions, capital allocation, mergers and acquisitions, SEC reporting, investor communications and board governance. He also helped establish Rafael Holdings as an independent NYSE-listed company following its 2018 spin-off and most recently helped lead the company's 2025 merger with Cyclo Therapeutics and approximately $25 million rights offering.

Prior to Rafael Holdings, Mr. Polinsky co-founded Cornerstone Pharmaceuticals (formerly Rafael Pharmaceuticals), where he served in multiple executive leadership positions, including President, General Counsel and Secretary. During his tenure, he helped build the company from an early-stage biotechnology startup into a clinical-stage oncology company, leading corporate strategy, business development, intellectual property, licensing, financing and governance initiatives.

"I am honored to join Ernexa's Board of Directors at such an exciting and transformational stage in the Company's evolution," said Mr. Polinsky. "Ernexa has established a differentiated cell therapy platform supported by compelling scientific data and is now approaching the important milestone of entering the clinic. The opportunity to help shape the Company's strategy as it transitions into a clinical-stage biotechnology company as it advances ERNA-101 toward patients is incredibly exciting. I look forward to working alongside the Board and management team to help strengthen the Company's foundation, execute its strategic priorities and create long-term value for shareholders."

Mr. Polinsky earned his Juris Doctor from Fordham University School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts from Yeshiva University. He also holds the CFA Institute Investment Foundations Certificate and has completed executive education programs at MIT Sloan School of Management and Columbia Business School.

For more information about ERNA-101 and the Company’s development plans, visit www.ernexatx.com

About Ernexa Therapeutics

Ernexa Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ERNA) is developing innovative cell therapies for the treatment of advanced cancer and autoimmune diseases. Ernexa’s core technology focuses on engineering induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) and transforming them into induced mesenchymal stem cells (iMSCs). Ernexa’s allogeneic synthetic iMSCs provide a scalable, off-the-shelf treatment solution, without needing patient-specific cell harvesting.

ERNA-101 is the company’s lead cell therapy product, designed to activate and regulate the immune system's response to recognize and attack cancer cells. ERNA-201 is a cell therapy product designed to target inflammation and treat autoimmune disease. The company’s initial focus is to develop ERNA-101 for the treatment of ovarian cancer.

For more information, visit www.ernexatx.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, in some cases, can be identified by terms such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "design," "intend," "expect," "could," "plan," "potential," "predict," "seek," "should," "would," "contemplate," "project," "target," "objective," or the negative version of these words and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Ernexa's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to: progress and possible outcomes of the Company’s lead research project, ERNA-101, and future research projects. Forward-looking statements are based upon Ernexa's current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. For a detailed description of Ernexa's risks and uncertainties, you are encouraged to review its documents filed with the SEC including its recent filings on Form 8-K, Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. Ernexa does not undertake any obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof, except as required by applicable law.

Media Contact

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RAYNZ

sharon@raynzhealth.com