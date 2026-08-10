Global Indemnity Group, LLC Announces AM Best Affirmation of A (Excellent) Rating

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Indemnity Group, LLC (Nasdaq: GBLI) (“GBLI”) announced today that AM Best has affirmed GBLI's A (Excellent) rating for its U.S. insurance subsidiaries. The affirmation marks 24 consecutive years that GBLI's insurance operations have been rated A (Excellent) by AM Best, spanning every year since Fox Paine acquired the company in 2003.1

In affirming the ratings, AM Best stated:

“AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “a” (Excellent) of the U.S. operating subsidiaries of Global Indemnity Group, LLC (Global Indemnity) (Delaware) [Nasdaq: GBLI].”

“The balance sheet strength assessment reflects Global Indemnity’s risk-adjusted capitalization being at the strongest level, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), supported by a strategically conservative investment portfolio, and added financial flexibility afforded by its parent’s access to the capital markets.”

“Operating performance has been driven by the group’s consistently profitable core commercial specialty business, which focuses on small- to middle-market customers.”

“Global Indemnity is composed of several long-standing and well-recognized franchises that provide a diverse mix of business through multiple distribution channels.”

1 Reflects the continuous A (Excellent) rating of United National Insurance Company, GBLI's predecessor company, from 2003 to present. Penn-America Insurance Company was rated A- at the time of its 2005 acquisition and has been rated A (Excellent) since 2007.

About Global Indemnity Group, LLC and its subsidiaries

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (Nasdaq: GBLI) is a publicly traded holding company with a diversified portfolio of property and casualty insurance-related entities.

Katalyx Holdings LLC includes:

Four agencies focused on sourcing, underwriting, and servicing primary and assumed reinsurance business: Penn-America Insurance Services, LLC; Valyn Re LLC; J.H. Ferguson & Associates, LLC (including Vacant Express); and Collectibles Insurance Services, LLC.

Three specialized insurance service businesses: Kaleidoscope Insurance Technologies, Inc., a developer of proprietary underwriting and policy systems supporting Katalyx’s agencies and broader digital initiatives; Sayata, an AI-enabled digital marketplace and agency for small commercial insurance; and Liberty Insurance Adjustment Agency, Inc., a provider of claims evaluation, adjustment, and related services.

Belmont Holdings GX, Inc. consists of five statutory insurance carriers, each rated “A” (Excellent) by AM Best:

Penn-America Insurance Company, United National Insurance Company, Penn-Patriot Insurance Company, Diamond State Insurance Company, and Penn-Star Insurance Company.

For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.gbli.com .

Forward-Looking Information

The forward-looking statements in this press release are made pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and information available as of the date of this release.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, among others, risks related to the timing and execution of the Company’s strategy, and other operational or strategic risks. Additional details regarding these and other risks and uncertainties can be found in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Global Indemnity undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.