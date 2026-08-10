The Revival of Carolina Whiskey Begins at a Restored 1700s North Carolina Grist Mill

RALEIGH, NC, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cook's Mill Whiskey is an award-winning North Carolina whiskey brand that traces its origins to the restoration of a historic grist mill dating to the 1700s.

Where many spirits companies begin with a marketing concept, Cook's Mill began with a physical place and the regional history attached to it. That distinction sits at the center of how the company defines Carolina Whiskey, a regional expression of American whiskey rooted in North Carolina's agricultural traditions and its long, often overlooked record of production.

The restoration was intended, at first, simply to save a building. As the work progressed, the founders became more interested in what the mill represented. Grist mills were once central to rural life across North Carolina, the places where farmers brought grain to be ground and, in many communities, where that grain moved into local distillation. The structure stood as a reminder of the state's agricultural and economic history, and it pointed toward a broader and less familiar chapter of American whiskey.



A Historic Preservation Project Becomes a Whiskey Brand

What began as a historic preservation project gradually evolved into an award-winning whiskey brand focused on reviving Carolina Whiskey traditions. The founders approached the mill the way preservationists approach any significant structure, treating it as a link to the people and stories that shaped a community. The National Trust for Historic Preservation frames its own work in similar terms, describing preservation as a way of maintaining connection to history rather than simply protecting old buildings.

That perspective shaped the company. Rather than restoring a structure and moving on, the Cook's Mill team saw an opportunity to preserve and share a larger story about the region.

“The mill became a gateway into understanding a much larger story,” said Jason Queen, founder and CEO of Cook's Mill Whiskey. “As we learned more about North Carolina's whiskey heritage, we realized there was an opportunity to bring those traditions back into the conversation.”



How North Carolina Fits Into the History of American Whiskey

Most Americans associate the early history of American whiskey with Kentucky, and more recently with Tennessee and a wave of craft distilleries across the country. Historians describe a wider picture. Whiskey production was common throughout many colonies and early states, including North Carolina. Reference sources on state history, among them NCpedia, the online encyclopedia maintained by the State Library of North Carolina, document the agricultural economy and grain cultivation that supported distillation across the region for generations.

In colonial and early American communities, whiskey also served a practical purpose. It allowed farmers to preserve value from a harvested crop and to create a shelf-stable product that was easier to store, transport, and trade than raw grain. Across the Carolinas, corn, rye, and other grains regularly found their way into local distillation, and over time whiskey production became woven into everyday economic life. It helped support rural communities and regional commerce, and as settlements expanded across North Carolina, the associated traditions and techniques expanded with them.

Grist mills themselves were an essential part of that system. A working mill gave surrounding farms a place to process grain, and the same agricultural output that fed local communities often supplied the raw material for distillation. Understanding the mill, in other words, means understanding the wider rural economy that made early whiskey production possible. For Cook's Mill, the restored mill is both the literal starting point of the brand and a way to make that history tangible for a modern audience.

Long before bourbon became closely identified with Kentucky, whiskey was already flourishing throughout the Carolinas. That history is central to how Cook's Mill defines its purpose.



Defining Carolina Whiskey as a Regional Category

Carolina Whiskey refers to whiskey connected to the agricultural traditions, history, and culture of North Carolina and the broader Carolina region. Cook's Mill treats the term as more than a label. The company positions Carolina Whiskey as a distinct regional category with its own grain traditions, its own history, and a record of production that predates many of the narratives consumers commonly associate with American whiskey.

This positioning aligns with a broader market shift. Interest in regional American whiskey has expanded as consumers look for products with authentic stories, distinctive identities, and a stronger connection to place. Industry organizations that track the category, including the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States and the American Craft Spirits Association, have pointed to sustained consumer interest in craft and regional spirits and in the histories behind them. Much as specific wine regions became associated with particular styles and traditions, many whiskey enthusiasts are increasingly interested in how geography, agriculture, and history shape what ends up in the glass.

Regional categories in spirits and wine tend to form in similar ways, through a combination of place, agriculture, method, and shared history that consumers come to recognize over time. Carolina Whiskey is at an earlier stage of that process, and part of the company's stated purpose is to help define and popularize the category rather than simply claim it. In practice, that means consistent education about North Carolina's grain traditions, its distilling history, and the cultural values associated with the region.

“People are looking for products with genuine roots,” Queen said. “Carolina Whiskey has a story that deserves to be part of the American whiskey conversation.”



Preservation as a Brand Foundation

For Cook's Mill, historic preservation is not a theme applied to a finished product. It is the origin of the company and a continuing part of its identity. The brand's work extends beyond producing premium spirits to educating consumers about the history of whiskey in North Carolina and the cultural influences that shaped the region.

That approach reflects a wider pattern across food, beverage, hospitality, and travel, where authenticity has become one of the more important drivers of consumer trust. Brands that can demonstrate historical legitimacy, craftsmanship, and a genuine connection to place tend to earn the confidence of consumers who increasingly want to know where a product comes from, who makes it, and why it matters. For a brand whose story begins with a preserved mill, those questions are not a marketing challenge but a natural extension of work already underway.



Why Regional Whiskey Is Gaining Renewed Attention

The renewed interest in Carolina Whiskey is part of a larger movement across American food and drink. Over the past decade, local food, craft beverage, and agricultural movements have encouraged consumers to reconnect with regional traditions, and whiskey has increasingly become part of that trend. Rather than treating American whiskey as a single, uniform category, many enthusiasts now explore how geography, climate, grain, and local history shape distinct regional expressions.

That shift has created room for categories such as Carolina Whiskey to gain visibility. Consumers who once asked only how a whiskey was made are now just as likely to ask where it comes from and what story it represents. For a brand built on a preserved North Carolina mill and a documented regional history, those are questions Cook's Mill is positioned to answer directly. The company frames Carolina Whiskey not as a challenge to established regions, but as an addition to the national conversation, one that restores a chapter many consumers never knew existed.



Independent Spirit, Then and Now

Many of the values that defined early Carolina communities continue to resonate today. Resourcefulness, independence, resilience, and a willingness to take a different path run throughout North Carolina's history. Those same ideas influence how Cook's Mill approaches brand building and product development.

Rather than following prevailing industry trends, the company has focused on a brand rooted in authenticity, regional pride, and careful storytelling. That focus is intended to help distinguish Cook's Mill in a crowded spirits market while keeping the emphasis on heritage and place.

“The mission extends beyond the bottle,” Queen said. “It is about preserving history, celebrating regional heritage, and making sure the story of Carolina Whiskey continues to be told for the next generation.”



Looking Ahead

As the company continues to grow, its stated priorities remain consistent with where it started. Through ongoing preservation work, historical research, and premium whiskey production, Cook's Mill aims to keep North Carolina's whiskey heritage in the public conversation and to introduce new consumers to Carolina Whiskey. The goal the company describes is not to replace established whiskey traditions, but to widen the conversation to include a regional history that has often been overlooked.



Frequently Asked Questions

What is Carolina Whiskey?

Carolina Whiskey is a regional expression of American whiskey tied to North Carolina's agricultural traditions, history, and culture. Cook's Mill Whiskey positions it as a distinct regional category with its own grain traditions and a long, often overlooked record of production.

How did Cook's Mill Whiskey get started?

The brand began with the restoration of a historic 1700s North Carolina grist mill. That preservation project led the founders to research the region's whiskey heritage, which in turn inspired an award-winning whiskey brand focused on reviving Carolina Whiskey traditions.

Was whiskey produced in North Carolina before Kentucky became known for bourbon?

Historians note that whiskey production was widespread across many early American colonies and states, including North Carolina, long before bourbon became closely identified with Kentucky. North Carolina's farmland and grain traditions supported distillation across the region for generations.

What makes Cook's Mill Whiskey different from other whiskey brands?

Cook's Mill traces its origins to a real place and a preservation effort rather than a marketing concept. Its identity combines historic preservation, North Carolina's whiskey heritage, and award-winning craftsmanship.





Key Facts Cook's Mill Whiskey originated from the restoration of a historic 1700s North Carolina grist mill.

The brand draws on North Carolina's agricultural history and the region's long record of whiskey production.

Cook's Mill has earned recognition for its award-winning spirits and commitment to craftsmanship.

The company positions Carolina Whiskey as a distinct regional category within American whiskey.

Historic preservation remains central to the brand's identity and mission.

The mission combines preservation, regional storytelling, and premium whiskey production.



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About Cook's Mill Whiskey

Cook's Mill Whiskey is an award-winning North Carolina whiskey brand inspired by the restoration of a historic 1700s grist mill. Rooted in preservation, craftsmanship, and regional heritage, the company is dedicated to celebrating North Carolina's role in American whiskey history while helping revive awareness of Carolina Whiskey traditions through premium spirits and authentic storytelling.

For more information please visit: cooksmillwhiskey.com

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