America Consumed 50 Million Pounds of Uranium, Produced 677,000

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equity Insider News Commentary - The structural deficit of American uranium is uncomfortable and it is not in dispute. The country's existing reactor fleet consumes an estimated 32 million pounds of uranium a year. In 2024, the United States consumed 50 million pounds of uranium and only produced 677,000. Energy Fuels' White Mesa Mill in Utah remains the only producing conventional uranium mill in the country. Every serious conversation about nuclear expansion in the United States eventually collides with that gap, and it is the gap Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: NUCL) has built its business around.

The Inflection Point

In an interview published on August 5, 2026, Eagle CEO Mark Mukhija told MINING.COM that US nuclear utilities are approaching an inflection point that could set off a new wave of uranium contracting. His argument was about the front end of the fuel cycle. Utilities, he said, have not been contracting replacement supply at the rate their reactors consume it, and years of underinvestment have left production trailing requirements. When that recognition lands, he expects a significant influx of utilities coming into the market to contract for yellowcake.

Layered on top of that is new demand. Small modular reactors are arriving alongside traditional reactor construction, restarts, and life extensions, all drawing on the same constrained supply. Mukhija pointed to the cumulative deficit already built into the market against global commitments to triple or quadruple nuclear capacity. Competition for Western pounds is intensifying as China and India pursue some of the largest reactor build-outs in the world, and Indian efforts to secure supply from Canada and Australia will leave fewer pounds available to American buyers.

The United States is more exposed than most because its light-water fleet requires converted and enriched uranium, where Canada's CANDU reactors can run on natural uranium. Washington's ban on Russian enriched uranium imports sharpened the focus on rebuilding domestic conversion and enrichment. Mukhija's expectation is that federal support will keep moving upstream toward the mines themselves, through funding or a strategic uranium reserve. Eagle is a member of the Department of Energy's Defense Production Act Nuclear Fuel Cycle Consortium, an initiative spanning mining, milling, conversion, enrichment, fuel fabrication, recycling, and reprocessing that the DOE says includes representatives from more than 90 companies.

The Asset

Eagle's uranium asset is the Aurora project, in southeastern Oregon near the Oregon-Nevada border, which the company describes as the largest conventional, measured and indicated uranium deposit in the United States. Aurora hosts an indicated resource of 32.75 million pounds of uranium and an inferred resource of 4.98 million pounds. For scale, the indicated figure alone is roughly equivalent to a year of consumption for the entire existing US reactor fleet.

The company is awaiting state-level approvals for a drill program that would support a pre-feasibility study targeted for the second half of 2027. In July it engaged BBA USA, SLR International, and Yukuskokon Professional Services to support that work, and it has launched environmental baseline studies at the project. On timing, Mukhija was measured rather than promotional. Commercial production is a function of permitting, technical studies, and development, and on his own framing, “I would say 2032 could be a baseline estimate for now.” He identified permitting as the longest lead item and described the intent as completing the requisite studies and securing the required permits rather than compressing the schedule.

That is a long runway, and investors should read it as one. Aurora is a development-stage project with no reserve declared, no feasibility study completed, and no construction decision made. What the timeline does offer is positioning. If Aurora reaches production in the early 2030s, it would arrive as some existing Canadian operations approach depletion and as new reactors add demand.

The Second Half of the Business

Eagle is not positioning itself purely as a uranium developer. The company is also developing small, long-life and very small, long-life modular reactor designs aimed at industrial and grid applications, with the stated aim of building an integrated nuclear business spanning uranium production and power generation. Mukhija described the company as working toward “an integrated nuclear energy platform combining domestic uranium resources with advanced SMR technology.”

Mukhija expects SMRs to eventually find a market among remote communities, military outposts, and even mining companies operating at remote sites without grid connections or nearby infrastructure. His read on the sector's current hesitancy is that it reflects commercial availability rather than disinterest, since there is not yet a proven, commercialized SMR available to buy. He pointed to four advanced reactor designs that reached zero-power criticality under the DOE's Reactor Pilot Program, with the fourth milestone announced in July, as evidence that firm government deadlines accelerate development.

Vertical integration is a strategically attractive idea and an execution-heavy one. Eagle would be advancing a permitting-intensive mining project and a reactor design program simultaneously, each with its own regulatory pathway and capital requirements. That is a genuine risk factor, not a synergy story, and it deserves to be weighed as such.

A Short Public History

Eagle began trading on Nasdaq in February 2026 after completing its business combination with Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II. The transaction included a $30 million investment that Mukhija has said provides roughly two years of funding for engineering, permitting, and baseline environmental work. That is a defined runway rather than an open-ended one, and it sets a practical clock on the pre-feasibility milestone.

Two developments in early August speak to institutional maturation rather than geology. On August 3, Eagle was added to the Solactive Global Uranium and Nuclear Components Total Return Index as part of the index's semi-annual rebalancing, with trading commencing at the market open that day. That inclusion qualifies the company for the Global X Uranium ETF, which trades as URA on NYSE Arca and manages over $5 billion in assets. Index membership is a prerequisite for that ETF eligibility, and for a company barely six months into its listing, being placed in the benchmark global capital uses to define the sector is a meaningful piece of validation.

On August 5, Eagle announced that it engaged CBIZ CPAs P.C. as its independent registered public accounting firm following an evaluation process. Appointing an auditor is not a headline event, but for a company that came public through a business combination and is asking institutions to underwrite a decade-long development story, the quality of the financial reporting infrastructure is part of the investment case.

The Sector Around It

Eagle is a development-stage company with no production and no revenue. The companies below are established operators at very different stages, referenced only to describe the parts of the nuclear fuel cycle and power market that Eagle's strategy touches. They are not peers or financial comparables.

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) is the most direct reference point, since its White Mesa Mill in Utah is the only producing uranium mill in the United States and therefore the benchmark for what domestic production currently looks like. The company reported second-quarter 2026 results on August 6 showing record uranium output of 258,745 pounds, a 57% uranium gross margin, and close to $1.0 billion in liquidity, alongside an expanding rare earth business and construction underway on heavy rare earth capacity at White Mesa. Shares moved up sharply through the first week of August, trading around $14.18 on August 7 against $11.44 on August 3, though the stock remains well below its 52 week high of $27.90 and the company posted a net loss on acquisition-related expenses.

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE American: LEU) sits at the enrichment and conversion stage that US policy has prioritized since the Russian import ban, and operates the only active US facility licensed to produce high-assay low-enriched uranium. Its second-quarter 2026 results, reported August 5, showed revenue up 14% to $176.1 million against consensus of $151.3 million, a record total backlog of $4.5 billion, and a $900 million HALEU enrichment award from the Department of Energy. Operating margin compressed to 5.9% from 21.7% a year earlier, and roughly $0.8 billion of Technical Solutions backlog is tied to a DOE contract with no further funding in the proposed fiscal 2027 budget.

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT) manufactures nuclear components and fuel for naval propulsion and commercial power, and licensed its mPower small modular reactor technology to a third-party developer earlier this year. It reported second-quarter 2026 results on August 3 with adjusted earnings of $1.07 per share against $1.05 consensus, revenue of $901.6 million slightly below forecast, and raised full-year 2026 guidance on the strength of its first half and the completed Precision Components Group acquisition. Shares closed the regular session up 3.02% before easing in after-hours trading on the revenue miss.

Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CEG) operates the largest nuclear fleet in the United States and represents the demand side of the equation Eagle is describing, since reactor operators are the buyers in any contracting wave. On August 6 it reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.55 per share against $2.34 consensus and raised full-year 2026 adjusted earnings guidance to a range of $11.50 to $12.50. Quarterly revenue of $7.5 billion came in below the $7.7 billion consensus, and several analysts trimmed price targets in early August even while maintaining constructive views.

What Has to Happen

The case for Eagle rests on a supply deficit that is documented rather than speculative, an asset of genuine scale in a stable jurisdiction, membership in the federal consortium coordinating the fuel cycle rebuild, and an index inclusion that puts the name in front of institutional capital far earlier in its life than most development-stage companies manage.

Everything else remains ahead of it. The drill program still requires state-level approval. The pre-feasibility study is targeted for the second half of 2027 and has not begun. Aurora has no declared mineral reserve, no completed feasibility study, and no construction decision. The 2032 production reference is the CEO's own baseline estimate, explicitly conditioned on permitting, studies, and development, and permitting on a US uranium project is measured in years and can extend. The SMR program is a design effort in a field where no commercially deployed product yet exists, by the company's own account. The current funding covers roughly two years of work, which means additional capital will be required well before production. And uranium equities have been volatile, with the sector's own leaders trading far below their highs.

What has changed over the past month is not the geology but the framing. Eagle now sits inside the index that defines its sector, has its auditor and technical consultants engaged, and has a chief executive making a specific, falsifiable argument about when utility contracting turns. Whether that argument proves right is the question the next two years will answer.

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Article Source:

[1] Amanda Stutt, “US uranium contracting wave is coming, Eagle Nuclear Energy CEO says,” MINING.COM, August 5, 2026. Available at: https://www.mining.com/us-uranium-contracting-wave-is-coming-eagle-nuclear-energy-ceo-says/

[2] Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp. news releases dated July 8, July 20, August 3, and August 5, 2026. Company website: www.eaglenuclear.com

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Cautionary Note Regarding the Business Combination and Corporate History. Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp. became a public company through a business combination with Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II, completed in February 2026. Companies that become public through a business combination with a special purpose acquisition company may be subject to risks that differ from those of companies that complete a traditional underwritten public offering, including differences in the diligence, disclosure, and financial reporting processes, potential dilution, redemption and liquidity effects, limited operating history as a public company, and the development of internal controls over financial reporting. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II is a distinct entity from any similarly named acquisition vehicle, including Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. III, and no relationship between the transactions should be inferred. Investors should review the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its risk factors, at www.sec.gov.

Cautionary Note Regarding Technical and Resource Information. Scientific and technical information regarding the Aurora Project, including the mineral resource estimate and the name, credentials, and independence status of the qualified person responsible for it, is derived from Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp.'s public disclosure, which should be reviewed in full. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. Inferred mineral resources are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them, and there is no certainty that they will be upgraded to a higher category. No feasibility study has been completed on the Aurora Project, no mineral reserve has been declared, and no production decision has been made. A pre-feasibility study targeted for a future date is a plan and not a result. Statements regarding potential production timing, including any reference to the early 2030s or to 2032, are estimates by the Company's chief executive that are expressly conditioned on permitting, technical studies, and project development, and should not be relied upon as guidance. The proposed drill program remains subject to state-level approvals that have not been received.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements. This publication may contain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp.'s exploration, permitting and development plans at the Aurora Project, the timing of a pre-feasibility study, potential production timing, small modular reactor design and development activities, plans for an integrated nuclear energy platform, capital requirements and funding runway, expected uranium market conditions and utility contracting behaviour, and anticipated government policy or support. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including technical, developmental, regulatory, permitting, environmental, financing, dilution, commodity price, competitive, and market risks. Government programs, funding, and policy measures referenced may not be adopted, extended, or applied to the Company. Actual results may differ materially from those projected.

Cautionary Note Regarding Referenced Companies. References to Energy Fuels Inc., Centrus Energy Corp., BWX Technologies, Inc., and Constellation Energy Corporation are provided solely as market and sector context. Those companies are not peers, competitors, or financial comparables of Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp., and differ substantially in size, stage, capitalization, revenue, operations, and business model. Their results and share performance describe those companies only, are not indicative of Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp.'s prospects or results, and must not be relied upon in evaluating the profiled company. References to the Solactive Global Uranium and Nuclear Components Total Return Index and the Global X Uranium ETF describe index eligibility only and do not constitute an endorsement of the Company by Solactive, Global X, or any index or fund provider, nor any assurance regarding fund purchases of the Company's securities. The uranium and nuclear sector has been volatile. No partnership, affiliation, or endorsement is implied.

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