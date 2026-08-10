Advisor360° Makes Schwab Advisor Services Account Opening Available Natively, Advancing Its Multi-Custodial Offering

NEEDHAM, Mass., Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advisor360°™ , the Autonomous Financial Platform™ for advisors, today announced the pilot of Schwab Advisor Services account opening natively through its award-winning Digital Onboarding capability.

Advisors that custody through Schwab Advisor Services ™ can now initiate accounts, trigger a digital client envelope for acceptance, and receive new account details back automatically, all without leaving the advisor workflow or exiting the Advisor360° platform. Previously, opening a Schwab account on Advisor360° required advisors to gather data from across systems, generate documents, route signatures through a third-party eSignature provider, and wait for account numbers to return through a separate process.

This new integration eliminates multiple steps in the process to create one straight-through digital workflow. Advisor360° submits the required information directly to Schwab through its new digital onboarding API. Schwab then generates a digital envelope and notifies the client to review and accept terms, and new accounts flow back into Advisor360° automatically.

“Advisors should be able to open accounts without assembling forms, re-entering client information, or moving between disconnected systems,” said Milind Mehere, Chief Executive Officer of Advisor360°. “By making Schwab account opening native to Advisor360°, we’re connecting a critical custodian workflow to the trusted client data already in our platform. It’s another step toward a more AI-native advisor workday, where technology handles the process and advisors can stay focused on their clients.”

The integration is powered by Advisor360°'s Unified Data Fabric®, which connects client and household information across the complete advisor workday. Because the Schwab onboarding integration draws from the same trusted data foundation within Advisor360°, advisors can move from an existing client record to a completed account without creating a separate data trail or duplicating information across systems.

Native account opening builds on the availability of Schwab Advisor Center® single sign-on earlier this year, which gave advisors direct, contextual access to Schwab Advisor Center® from within Advisor360° without re-authenticating. Together, the capabilities deepen Advisor360°’s ability to support firms custodying with Schwab while advancing its broader multi-custodial offering: bringing custodian-specific capabilities into one connected advisor experience while preserving firms’ freedom of choice. This added Schwab integration is part of a broader initiative to expand advisors’ access to Schwab data through the Advisor360° platform.

The Schwab digital onboarding integration will be available for Advisor360° clients to pilot beginning in August 2026.

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