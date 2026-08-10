Premier Graphene Inc. (OTC: BIEI) Posts First Profitable Quarter In Company History

MEXICO CITY, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Graphene Inc. (OTC: BIEI) ("Premier" or the "Company"), together with its strategic partner HGI Industrial Technologies S.A.P.I. ("HGI"), today announced that the Company posted its first profitable quarter in corporate history, marking a transformational milestone for Premier Graphene and its shareholders.

The Company's first profitable quarter reflects the successful execution of the business model developed and implemented by Pedro Mendez, President of Premier Graphene Inc. and HGI Industrial Technologies S.A.P.I. Through disciplined operational execution, strategic partnerships, and the successful fulfillment of the Company's completed contracts, Premier has established a foundation for sustainable revenue growth and long-term value creation. Management believes this milestone validates the Company's strategy of generating revenue through commercial and industrial opportunities while continuing to advance its long-term technology initiatives.

This historic achievement demonstrates that Premier's business model works. Reporting a profitable quarter confirms that the Company's operations are generating revenue that exceeds operating costs. Management believes this milestone will strengthen the Company's ability to pursue additional contract opportunities, expand business operations, and build greater financial credibility as it continues its growth strategy. The Company anticipate that the third quarter will be even more profitable.

Leadership Commentary

Pedro Mendez, President of Premier Graphene Inc. and HGI Industrial Technologies, commented:

“Posting our first profitable quarter is a defining moment for Premier Graphene and our shareholders. This milestone reflects the successful execution of a business model that we have worked diligently to build and refine. The completion of our contracts demonstrates our ability to execute, deliver, and generate revenue while maintaining a disciplined approach to growth. As we pursue additional contract opportunities, our focus remains on building a sustainable and profitable company that creates long-term value for shareholders.”

Strategic Growth Initiatives

Building on this financial milestone, the Company continues to pursue additional contract opportunities and strategic initiatives designed to support future growth. Management remains focused on expanding revenue-generating activities, strengthening operational capabilities, and advancing opportunities across advanced materials, industrial technologies, aerospace, manufacturing, and other commercial sectors.

Due to confidentiality obligations associated with certain customer agreements and non-disclosure provisions governing specific contract activities, the Company is limited in the amount of contract-specific information it can publicly disclose at this time. Management remains committed to providing shareholders with appropriate updates while respecting its contractual confidentiality obligations and applicable disclosure requirements.

The Company will issue further updates regarding contract awards, operational milestones, and strategic developments as our accomplishments mount.

About HGI Industrial Technologies S.A.P.I.

HGI Industrial Technologies S.A.P.I. is a Mexican technology and industrial solutions company focused on advanced materials, manufacturing partnerships, industrial technologies, aerospace opportunities, resource development initiatives, and the commercialization of innovative technologies. The Company works to identify and develop strategic opportunities that support long-term growth and value creation across multiple industrial sectors.

About Premier Graphene Inc.

Premier Graphene Inc. (OTC: BIEI) is focused on the commercialization and development of advanced materials, graphene technologies, industrial solutions, aerospace opportunities, manufacturing partnerships, and strategic investments designed to create long-term shareholder value. The Company seeks to identify and develop revenue-generating opportunities while advancing technologies that support future growth and innovation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's future contract opportunities, anticipated growth, strategic initiatives, operational performance, business development activities, and future financial results.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, and assumptions made by management and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, the timing and recognition of revenue, contract performance, customer requirements, economic conditions, market conditions, regulatory developments, availability of capital, competitive factors, and other risks beyond the Company's control.

Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "believes," "plans," "intends," "may," "will," "could," "should," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Premier Graphene Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Media Contact

Pedro Alberto Mendez

President

Premier Graphene Inc. / HGI Industrial Technologies S.A.P.I.

Email: p.mendez@premiergrapheneinc.com

Website: premiergrapheneinc.com

Website: hgiindustrialtechnologies.com

Investor Relations: info@premiergrapheneinc.com

Source: Premier Graphene Inc.