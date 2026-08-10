Notice on the early optional redemption of notes maturing on 14 June 2027

Notice to the Noteholders of EUR 10,000,000 non-convertible notes with a 7% fixed annual interest rate, maturing on 14 June 2027, ISIN code LT0000409229 (the “Notes”).

THIS NOTICE IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES THE IMMEDIATE ATTENTION OF NOTEHOLDERS.

IF NOTEHOLDERS ARE IN ANY DOUBT AS TO THE ACTION THEY SHOULD TAKE, THEY SHOULD CONSULT THEIR OWN INDEPENDENT PROFESSIONAL ADVISERS IMMEDIATELY.

THIS NOTICE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER, INVITATION OR SOLICITATION TO SELL OR PURCHASE ANY SECURITIES OF AKCINĖ BENDROVĖ INVALDA INVL.

Pursuant to Clause 10.3. ‘Early optional redemption by the Issuer’ of the General Terms and Conditions of the Notes of the base prospectus of the company’s EUR 25,000,000 programme for the issuance of notes, approved by the Bank of Lithuania on 28 May 2024, and Clause 10 of the Final Terms, Akcinė bendrovė Invalda INVL hereby notifies the Noteholders that it is exercising its right to redeem in full and prior to maturity EUR 10,000,000 of the Notes, having set the early redemption date as 10 September 2026 (the “Early Redemption Date”).

The Notes will be redeemed at the price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the Notes outstanding (EUR 1,000 per Note), together with accrued and unpaid interest on the Notes up to the Early Redemption Date (but excluding it).

Invalda INVL will apply to AB Nasdaq Vilnius for the trading in the Notes on the regulated market of Nasdaq Vilnius to be discontinued and the Notes to be cancelled of the Baltic Bond List and as of (and including) the Early Redemption Date.

This notice is issued and directed only to the Noteholders and no other person shall, or is entitled to rely or act on, or be able to rely or act on, its contents and should not be relied upon by any Noteholder for any other purpose.

This notice relates to the disclosure of information that, pursuant to Article 7(1) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (MAR), is or may be considered inside information. In accordance with MAR and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) No 2016/1055, this notice is published on behalf of the Issuer by:

Darius Šulnis

CEO of Invalda INVL

darius.sulnis@invl.com