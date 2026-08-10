Mark Cuban Foundation and Jackson State University’s (JSU) College of Business Bring Free AI Bootcamp to Jackson Teens

JACKSON, Miss., Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mark Cuban Foundation, in partnership with Jackson State University’s (JSU) College of Business, will host a free Artificial Intelligence Bootcamp for high school students in Jackson, Mississippi, this fall. The program is open to students in grades 9–12 and will take place over three consecutive Saturdays – October 31, November 7, and November 14. Meals, transportation assistance, and technology will be provided at no cost.

The AI Bootcamp gives underserved students hands-on experience with cutting-edge AI tools, including generative AI, and explores real-world applications in fields such as healthcare, arts, business, computer science, sports science, and career readiness. Students will also complete a capstone project under the guidance of industry mentors.

“As AI continues to become an undeniable force in all of our lives, it’s crucial that we open the door to this knowledge, especially to young people who want to explore it,” said Mark Cuban, founder. “While technology expands and becomes more advanced, it becomes more critical that we ensure our students are prepared when they apply for schools or jobs in the future. Thanks to our work with Jackson State University’s (JSU) College of Business, the bootcamp will offer an avenue to explore this fascinating field of technology to any student, no matter their means.”

This year’s bootcamp, taking place in Jackson, MS, will be hosted and staffed by JSU’s College of Business.

President Denise Jones Gregory, Ph.D., praised the collaboration as a model for community engagement and educational equity.

“At Jackson State University, we believe access to emerging technology should never be determined by zip code or circumstance,” said Jackson State University President Denise Jones Gregory. “Our College of Business partnering with the Mark Cuban Foundation to bring this AI Bootcamp to the Jackson community is a direct extension of our mission to prepare students for the future. This is what it looks like when a university truly engages its community. This AI bootcamp helps JSU to continue empowering future innovators to pursue careers we haven’t even imagined yet.”

Jackson State University’s (JSU) College of Business is one of more than 35 organizations selected to host camps across the U.S. The college’s involvement underscores its commitment to preparing students for the future of work and advancing digital literacy across the region.

“We're excited to bring the Mark Cuban Foundation AI Bootcamp to Jackson State University’s College of Business,” Dr. Alisa Mosley, Sr. Director for AI Initiatives. “This is a tremendous opportunity and the collaboration reflects the commitment to our community with the tools to compete and lead in an AI-infused future.”

Apply for the bootcamp at: markcubanai.org/students .

Watch Mark Cuban’s message about Mark Cuban Foundation’s AI bootcamps and access the full media kit here .

To learn more, visit markcubanai.org .

This bootcamp is facilitated with support from Mark Cuban Foundation AI Bootcamp Program's media partner, Notified, a globally trusted technology partner for investor relations, public relations and marketing professionals.

About Mark Cuban Foundation’s AI Bootcamp Initiative

The Mark Cuban Foundation is a 501(c)(3) private non-profit led by entrepreneur and investor Mark Cuban. The AI Bootcamps Program at MCF seeks to inspire young people with emerging technology so that they can create more equitable futures for themselves and their communities. Over 3 consecutive Saturdays underserved 9th - 12th grade students learn what AI is and isn't, where they already interact with AI in their own lives, the ethical implications of AI systems, and much more. Learn more about the no-cost AI Bootcamp program at markcubanai.org .

About Jackson State University

Jackson State University, founded in 1877, is a historically black, high research activity university located in Jackson, the capital city of Mississippi. Jackson State’s nurturing academic environment challenges individuals to change lives through teaching, research and service. Officially designated as Mississippi’s Urban University, Jackson State continues to enhance the state, nation and world through comprehensive economic development, healthcare, technological and educational initiatives. The only public university in metropolitan Jackson, Jackson State is located near downtown. For more information, visit www.jsums.edu or call 601-979-2121.