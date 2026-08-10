Stratom’s TALUS Team Selected to Advance U.S. Army Project Sustainment

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A team led by Stratom, including ND Defense, Forterra, GS Engineering and Waltonen Engineering, has been awarded a U.S. Army Project Sustainment contract to advance autonomous distribution for contested operations. The team brings together proven military mobility, government-validated autonomy, model-based systems engineering and hardware integration to help the Army sustain dispersed formations with a faster, smaller and more resilient logistics tail.

Future Army maneuver formations will require autonomous distribution systems capable of operating under degraded conditions in contested environments. By reducing Soldier exposure and maintaining the movement of critical supplies and operational energy to distributed formations, the Stratom team’s solution will provide extended operational reach and strengthen sustainment resilience.

TALUS™, the Tactical Autonomous Logistics Utility System, is the team’s modular, multi-mission capability set developed to close logistics gaps between Brigade Support Areas and dispersed forward units. TALUS will provide autonomous transport of multiclass supplies, generate and distribute operational energy and integrate a range of mission payloads in support of Army Transformation in Contact and Multi-Domain Operations.

“The Army needs more than another autonomous vehicle. It needs an integrated logistics capability that can adapt to the mission, operate in contested environments and move quickly toward fielding. TALUS will provide that integrated capability,” said Mark Gordon, president and CEO of Stratom. “Stratom brought together this team of nontraditional defense contractors and small businesses because each company contributes a proven, specialized capability. Together, we are delivering a practical solution that responds to warfighter requirements and the urgency of the mission.”

TALUS integrates proven militarized commercial off-the-shelf technology to accelerate integration and delivery while reducing development risk. Its modular architecture supports multiple logistics and operational energy missions, accommodates varied payloads and can evolve as Army requirements change.

Stratom is leading overall solution integration and contributes expertise in robotic and autonomous logistics. ND Defense provides proven military vehicle platforms and scalable production capabilities, while Forterra contributes its government-validated autonomy stack. GS Engineering brings model-based systems engineering and testing rigor, and Waltonen Engineering provides hardware design, fabrication and integration expertise. Together, the companies combined specialized expertise, agile execution and scalable delivery capabilities to provide a fielding-ready solution grounded in established defense and commercial technologies.

“Autonomy for contested logistics must be reliable, adaptable and ready to perform as mission conditions change,” said Forterra Vice President of Defense Pat Acox. “By integrating AutoDrive with the team’s proven mobility, logistics and engineering capabilities, TALUS will provide the Army with a practical foundation for autonomous distribution even in the most complex environments.”

“TALUS brings together the right combination of mobility, autonomy and systems integration to address a critical Army logistics need,” said Timothy George, VP Sales & Marketing at ND Defense. “ND Defense contributes a proven military vehicle foundation and scalable production capability that support a practical path from integration and operational evaluation to future fielding.”

The team is committed to delivering the TALUS capability set in support of the upcoming Transformation in Contact unit’s Combat Training Center rotation.

About Stratom

Stratom provides autonomous and robotic solutions to solve mission-critical defense logistics and operational challenges. The company combines mobility, autonomy, robotic cargo handling and manipulation technologies to deliver critical materials, cargo and operational energy across expeditionary, contested and distributed environments. Its systems help improve safety, operational reach and mission efficiency at the tactical edge. A Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), Stratom’s mission-focused systems engineering expertise, proven solutions and agile execution advance capabilities toward operational use. For more information, visit www.stratom.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.