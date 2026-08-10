Prepayments, Realkredit Danmark A/S

 | Source: Realkredit Danmark A/S Realkredit Danmark A/S

To

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S		 Executive Management
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
www.rd.dk



Telephone +45 7012 5300







10 August 2026

Company Announcement 10.08.2026  

Prepayments, Realkredit Danmark A/S

Pursuant to §24 of the Capital Markets Act, Realkredit Danmark A/S hereby publishes prepayments as of Friday 7 August 2026. Please find the data in the attached file.

The information will also be available on www.rd.dk.


Yours sincerely

The Executive Management

Any additional questions should be addressed to Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, Chief Analyst, phone +45 4513 2068.

Attachments


Attachments

20260810 Ekstraordinaere indfrielser_uk 20260810 Bilag
GlobeNewswire

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