CORRECTION: CryptEscrow Available to Policy-Issuing Agents of First American Title as Optional Cryptocurrency-to-Cash Conversion Service for Real Estate Transactions

Miami, FL, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CORRECTION: This release supersedes the version distributed on Aug. 4, 2026. Certain statements regarding First American Title have been revised to accurately describe the relationship between First American Title and CryptEscrow and First American Title's role.

CryptEscrow, an independent third-party provider of cryptocurrency conversion solutions for the purchase of real estate, today announced that its cryptocurrency-to-cash conversion service is available as an option to policy-issuing agents of First American Title Insurance Company, a leading provider of title insurance and settlement services and the largest subsidiary of First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF).

Policy-issuing title agents and their clients may independently evaluate CryptEscrow’s cryptocurrency-to-cash conversion service for eligible real estate purchase transactions. Policy-issuing agents of First American Title can access CryptEscrow through Discownts.com and work with their clients to evaluate whether a cryptocurency-to-cash settlement is a compliant option for any given transaction.

"Digital assets have helped create a new class of buyers, and the real estate industry needs practical infrastructure that helps them participate in the housing market," said John Ioannou, founder of CryptEscrow. “CryptEscrow gives buyers a way to move from crypto into U.S. dollars before closing, so settlement can proceed through traditional escrow processes."

Converting digital assets into funds acceptable for real estate closings can involve multiple intermediaries. CryptEscrow’s independently performs the cryptocurrency-to-cash conversion immediately before settlement. Once funds have been converted to U.S. dollars, First American Title can then proceed to closing. Earlier this year, one of First American Title’s policy-issuing agents closed a $4.2 million residential home purchase in which the buyer used CryptEscrow's crypto-to-cash conversion process, with the transaction completed in U.S. dollars using established settlement practices after the buyer's cryptocurrency was converted through CryptEscrow.

“As interest in digital assets grows, we’re committed to helping our title agents stay aware of and have access to options to serve their clients,” said Stephen Vincini, president of First American Title’s Agency Division. “Title agents with clients who hold cryptocurrency assets are looking for information and resources they can evaluate, and we want to keep our title agents positioned to responsibly help their clients pursue their real estate goals.”

When a buyer independently elects to use CryptEscrow, the cryptocurrency is converted to U.S. dollars before settlement, and the real estate closing proceeds using established title and escrow practices. First American Title does not accept, transmit or custody cryptocurrency.

How It Works

Buyer independently elects whether to engage CryptEscrow.

CryptEscrow independently converts cryptocurrency to U.S. dollars.

Converted U.S. dollar funds are delivered for settlement.

First American Title settlement services proceed using traditional title and escrow processes.

How to Learn More

Title agents interested in learning more can contact their First American Title agency representative or log into First American Title’s AgenNet® platform.

Disclaimer: Offering access to services from independent third parties does not constitute a recommendation or endorsement by First American Title. All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners. The information provided in this news release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. First American Title does not take custody of, transmit, or otherwise handle cryptocurrency. Any transaction involving cryptocurrency is subject to applicable underwriting guidelines, transaction-specific review, and jurisdictional requirements. While First American does not independently verify CryptEscrow’s compliance standards, agents and their clients may evaluate this option on their own. Use of CryptEscrow does not constitute an endorsement or guarantee of its services, and settlement agents remain responsible for their own compliance obligations.

About First American Title Insurance Company

First American Title Insurance Company, the largest subsidiary of First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF), traces its history to 1889. One of the largest title insurers in the nation, the company offers title services through its direct operations and an extensive network of agents throughout the United States and abroad. First American Title provides comprehensive title insurance coverage and professional services for real estate purchases, construction, refinances and equity loans.

For more information, visit www.firstam.com/title.

About First American

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) is a premier provider of title, settlement and risk solutions for real estate transactions. With its combination of financial strength and stability built over more than 135 years, innovative proprietary technologies, and unmatched data assets, the company is leading the digital transformation of its industry. First American also provides data products to the title industry and other third parties; valuation products and services; mortgage subservicing; home warranty products; banking, trust and wealth management services; and other related products and services. With total revenue of $7.5 billion in 2025, the company offers its products and services directly and through its agents throughout the United States and abroad. In 2026, First American was named one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For by Great Place to Work® and Fortune Magazine for the eleventh consecutive year. More information about the company can be found at www.firstam.com



About CryptEscrow

CryptEscrow is the simple way to close, building the layer between the fiat economy and the crypto economy for the real estate market. It specializes in cryptocurrency conversion services—fully licensed and insured—and is compliant with all federal and state regulations, operating with dedicated legal support at every stage. The company’s mission is to bring safety, trust, and structure to cryptocurrency transactions, protecting buyers, sellers, and intermediaries across the globe. Founded by real estate attorney John Ioannou, Esq., CryptEscrow is fully licensed with the U.S Department of the Treasury and with Florida's Office of Financial Regulation. For more information, visit: https://www.cryptescrow.com/ or follow us at https://www.instagram.com/cryptescrow/.

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Media Contact: CryptEscrow@transformgroup.com

Disclaimer: All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners. The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.