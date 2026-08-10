Circle Logistics Expands Port and Rail Drayage Operations with New Operations Manager

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circle Logistics (“Circle”), a third-party logistics provider serving shippers across North America, today announced Tanner Forsythe has joined the company as a Drayage Operations Manager, adding dedicated oversight to container moves between ports, rail ramps and inland terminals nationwide.

Forsythe manages approximately 1,400 container moves annually across both asset-based and brokerage operations. His work covers the full container move, from port pickup and rail drayage to inland transfers, cross-docking, warehouse transfers and expedited recovery when a container falls behind schedule. Day to day, that means coordinating port appointments, chassis availability and rail transfers to keep containers moving from vessel to final destination.

Forsythe's team operates across eight of North America's busiest port and rail markets: Houston; Los Angeles and Long Beach; Seattle and Tacoma; Port Newark and New Jersey; Baltimore; Chicago rail; Detroit; and the southeastern ports of Savannah, Charleston and Jacksonville. That footprint covers 20-foot and 40-foot dry and refrigerated containers, gensets, chassis, open top and flat rack containers, hazmat and heavy haul.

Port and rail drayage carries its own operational risks: appointment windows, chassis shortages, and detention and demurrage charges that add up when a container sits too long at the terminal or on the ramp. Circle Logistics said Forsythe's background in port appointment coordination and rail coordination addresses those pressure points directly for customers moving import and export freight.

"Every hour a container sits at the port or on a rail ramp costs someone money, whether that's detention, demurrage or a delayed production line," said Karl Fillhouer, VP of Sales and Operations, Circle Logistics. "Tanner has spent his career cutting out that dead time, and that's the skill set our customers are asking for."

Circle Logistics' drayage division connects those port and rail pickups to distribution centers and cross-border shipments for import and export manufacturers. Circle Logistics said the hire reflects continued investment in port and rail drayage capacity as container volumes remain a persistent bottleneck for manufacturers and retailers moving freight through the nation's ports.

About Circle Logistics

Circle Logistics is a privately held third-party logistics provider headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, committed to delivering No Fail Service, Personalized Communication, and Innovative Solutions. Founded in 2011 by Eric Fortmeyer and Chad Buchanan, the company operates 32 locations across the United States with 75 power units and more than 200 trailers in its fleet. Circle Logistics serves clients across the automotive, manufacturing, construction, retail, healthcare, and food-grade delivery sectors. For more information, visit circledelivers.com.

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