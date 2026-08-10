Verisk Responds to Delaware Chancery Court Ruling Regarding AccuLynx

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK), a leading data analytics and technology provider to the global insurance industry, today issued the following statement in response to the Delaware Chancery Court ruling regarding AccuLynx:

“We appreciate the expedited response from the court but strongly disagree with the decision. It is possible to appeal, among other next steps, and we are evaluating our options at this time.”

About Verisk

Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) is a leading strategic data analytics and technology partner to the global insurance industry. It empowers clients to strengthen operating efficiency, improve underwriting and claims outcomes, combat fraud and make informed decisions about global risks, including climate change, catastrophic events, sustainability and political issues. Through advanced data analytics, software, scientific research and deep industry knowledge, Verisk helps build global resilience for individuals, communities and businesses. With teams across more than 20 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by Great Place to Work. For more, visit Verisk.com and the Verisk Newsroom.