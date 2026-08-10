Westgate River Ranch Launches New Homeschool Adventure Program for Back-to-School Season

Florida’s premier dude ranch combines outdoor exploration, hands-on learning and exclusive savings for homeschool families

Researchers have found that parents are looking beyond traditional lessons to create richer learning experiences





LAKE WALES, Fla., Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As families prepare for the new school year, Westgate River Ranch Resort & Rodeo is introducing a new Homeschool Adventure Program designed to transform education into an immersive outdoor experience. The program offers homeschooling families the opportunity to blend learning with adventure through hands-on activities, nature-based exploration and exclusive resort savings.





Located along the scenic Kissimmee River off Florida’s Historic Route 60 near Lake Wales in Central Florida, Westgate River Ranch Resort & Rodeo provides an engaging environment where students can explore ranch life, Florida ecosystems and outdoor recreation while enjoying a family getaway. The program is designed to support experiential learning by connecting classroom concepts with real-world experiences.

As part of the new offering, homeschooling families can enjoy complimentary access to select resort activities, including sports courts, fishing, archery, mini golf and the petting farm. Participants also receive discounted weekday rates, special savings on food and beverage offerings, and reduced pricing on popular attractions such as the Kissimmee Queen River Cruise, Cowboy Adventure Park and River Country Water Park.

“Families today are looking for learning opportunities that are engaging, memorable and meaningful,” said Alex Velazquez, senior vice president of marketing at Westgate Resorts. “Our new Homeschool Adventure Program gives students the chance to experience education beyond textbooks while creating unforgettable family memories in one of Florida’s most unique outdoor destinations.”

As homeschooling becomes an increasingly mainstream educational choice for American families, researchers have found that parents are looking beyond traditional lessons to create richer learning experiences. The Johns Hopkins Homeschool Research Lab reported in 2026 that 88 percent of homeschooling families incorporate supplemental resources such as co-ops, online classes, tutors, hybrid schools and community-based educational experiences. Westgate River Ranch's new Homeschool Adventure Program answers that demand with opportunities for students to explore nature, wildlife, ranching and outdoor recreation through real-world, experiential learning.

The natural setting at Westgate River Ranch allows students to explore topics such as wildlife, environmental science, agriculture, ranching history and outdoor skills through hands-on experiences. The resort’s combination of nature, recreation and authentic ranch culture creates a dynamic learning environment that encourages curiosity, problem-solving and exploration.

Families interested in participating can reserve their Homeschool Adventure experience by calling 863-692-1321 and mentioning “Homeschooling.” Availability is limited.

More information is available on the company’s website.

Westgate River Ranch Resort & Rodeo is Florida’s premier dude ranch destination, offering guests an authentic Western-inspired experience featuring outdoor adventures, rodeo entertainment, glamping accommodations and family-friendly attractions. Located on 1,700 acres along the Kissimmee River, the resort provides a unique blend of recreation, relaxation and unforgettable experiences in the heart of Florida’s natural landscape.

ABOUT WESTGATE RESORTS

Westgate Resorts is a diversified hospitality company headquartered in Orlando, Fla., featuring the largest privately held timeshare resort club in the world and a portfolio of nearly 60 resort properties. The company offers spacious villa accommodations, world-class amenities, and family-friendly destinations in sought-after locations such as Orlando, Las Vegas, Gatlinburg, Park City, and Myrtle Beach. In 2025, the company expanded its footprint with the addition of VI Resorts by Westgate, enhancing its presence in the Pacific Northwest, Hawaii, Canada, and Mexico. Since its founding in 1982, Westgate has focused on creating memorable vacations and delivering exceptional service, while maintaining a commitment to innovation, hospitality, and community engagement. Whether guests are seeking relaxation, adventure, or a combination of both, the company’s 9,000 Team Members provide personalized and value-driven getaways tailored to every traveler’s needs. Connect with Westgate Resorts on social media through LinkedIn, Instagram or Facebook and learn more at WestgateResorts.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Steven Goldsmith | media@westgateresorts.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c1948dd6-43c3-4dd5-b425-f7ead762649b