Nominations Open for Soliant Health’s 2026 Most Beautiful Hospitals Contest

ATLANTA, GA., Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After communities across the country cast more than 2.3 million votes in last year’s competition, Soliant Health today opened nominations for its 14th annual Most Beautiful Hospitals contest. The annual program will recognize 20 U.S. hospitals that create exceptional environments for patients, families, healthcare professionals and the communities they serve.

From August 10 through September 4, patients, hospital employees and community members can nominate a hospital they believe deserves national recognition. The hospital receiving the most public votes will earn a $5,000 donation to its foundation from Soliant.

“Every hospital holds countless stories of courage, compassion and hope,” said Graig Paglieri, CEO of Soliant Health. “The Most Beautiful Hospitals contest recognizes the places that make patients and families feel supported during some of life’s most vulnerable moments, and the healthcare professionals who bring those environments to life every day.”

About the Most Beautiful Hospitals Contest

Since launching the Most Beautiful Hospitals contest in 2009, Soliant has recognized more than 200 hospitals across the country. The program looks beyond architecture alone to celebrate the many qualities that can make a hospital beautiful inside and out—from innovative facilities, tranquil gardens and welcoming artwork to dedicated staff members who help patients and families feel cared for.

The contest also gives communities an opportunity to spotlight the hospitals that support them through emergencies, major milestones and everyday healthcare needs. Hospitals, employees and local residents are encouraged to submit nominations and share what makes their facility meaningful to the people it serves.

Nominate a Hospital

Following the nomination period, public voting will take place from September 14 through October 16. The 20 hospitals receiving the most votes will be announced on Friday, October 23.

To nominate a hospital, review the official contest rules or explore previous winners, please visit www.soliant.com/most-beautiful-hospital-contest.

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About Soliant Health

Soliant is a leader in human capital solutions within the education and healthcare sectors. It operates offices in Atlanta, Tampa, Jacksonville, Houston, San Diego, and Greenville. The company identifies and recruits highly skilled healthcare professionals across a wide range of specialties and connects them with healthcare providers in the education, nursing, and pharmacy segments, primarily on a temporary basis. For more information, visit soliant.com.