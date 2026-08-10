RocketReach Expands Mid-Market Presence through HireQuotient and Paylocity Partnership





SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RocketReach , the leading sales and lead intelligence platform, announced an expansion into the human resources industry through a strategic partnership with HireQuotient , following the official announcement of HireQuotient’s integration with Paylocity (NASDAQ: PCTY), an award-winning provider of cloud-based HR, payroll and spend management software solutions.



For over two years, RocketReach’s contact intelligence has powered HireQuotient’s AI-native sourcing and screening automation tool, EasySource. Now, through HireQuotient’s integration, Paylocity customers can use verified RocketReach data to streamline recruiting pipelines, eliminate repetitive sourcing tasks, and personalize candidate outreach, cutting time to hire by 70%.



This collaboration marks a step forward in RocketReach’s ability to support mid-market organizations operating in frontline industries, including healthcare, logistics, manufacturing, and hospitality. Frontline industries face unique talent acquisition bottlenecks, ranging from high turnover and low applicant volume to inaccurate application information and background checks – 80% of which are handled manually, according to client interviews.

“The mid-market frontline sector has been starving for modern, AI-driven talent acquisition tools that actually scale. Smarth and his team have built something truly impactful with EasySource, and a strategic partnership with an industry giant like Paylocity is a testament to Smarth's vision and execution. This partnership bridges a critical gap in the market, and we at RocketReach couldn’t be more excited to support HireQuotient on this landmark milestone. Jointly we see this opportunity as a lever for disrupting recruiting for frontline industries.” — Scott Kim, CEO, RocketReach



Through this partnership, RocketReach and HireQuotient continue to power leaders in healthcare, construction, and frontline industries with verified candidate data at scale. This includes a recent launch with Alliance Building Services, a leading maintenance and security provider in New York City, who successfully cut down time to close position by more than 60% with HireQuotient’s AI tools.



Users can learn more about the Paylocity integration and partnership, visit the Paylocity Integration Marketplace or explore HireQuotient.com.



About RocketReach

RocketReach is the leading sales and lead intelligence platform trusted by more than 30 million users and 95% of the S&P 500. Powered by proprietary technology, RocketReach provides access to over 700 million contacts and 60 million companies worldwide. Sales, recruiting, and marketing teams rely on RocketReach to connect directly with the right people and decision-makers.

Contact

COO

Julia Kimmel

RocketReach

julia@rocketreach.co

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e8a9f472-becd-4d2f-a1ab-55701d08a6e1