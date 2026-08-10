Alternative Hip-Hop GODHOUSESTARS Unveils "The Universe's Floor (Radio Edit)" Single

Hopkinsville, KENTUCKY, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GODHOUSESTARS Expands Independent Creative Platform With "The Universe’s Floor (Radio Edit)"

GODHOUSESTARS, the Hopkinsville, Kentucky-based independent artist and author behind "The Universe's Floor – Radio Edit" and Tornaisngraomo: The Sovereign Architecture of the Private Mind.

The Hopkinsville-based artist’s Nashville-recorded single anchors a wider body of music, philosophical writing, visual art and sober-living advocacy

GODHOUSESTARS, the independent music and creative project founded by artist and author Todd Smith, is expanding the rollout of "The Universe's Floor (Radio Edit)", a reflective hip-hop/rap single released through the Pink Cloud DNA imprint on July 17, 2026.

The 2-minute, 29-second recording was written by Smith, produced by Adot and engineered by Ernesto Olvera-LaPier. Recorded at Blackbird Studio in Nashville, Tennessee, the radio edit presents a focused version of a song concerned with self-reflection, vulnerability, faith, forgiveness and the possibility of personal renewal.

"The Universe's Floor (Radio Edit)" places atmospheric production around lyrics that examine the private decisions involved in moving beyond fear, regret and emotional isolation. Rather than offering a simple resolution, the song presents healing as an ongoing process shaped by honesty, responsibility and the willingness to reconsider one's direction.

Independent music coverage has highlighted the track's cinematic and introspective qualities. Nagamag described a recording positioned between dream-pop atmosphere and cinematic reflection, while additional coverage has connected the single with themes of transformation, spirituality and human connection.

Building an Independent Music Infrastructure

GODHOUSESTARS is based in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, while conducting music-related operations through Nashville, Tennessee. According to the artist, its rights and royalty administration includes registrations and relationships with Broadcast Music Incorporated and The Mechanical Licensing Collective.

Digital distribution is managed through RouteNote, a music distribution company founded in Cornwall, United Kingdom. Synchronization, licensing and music-use inquiries are managed directly by GODHOUSESTARS through hello@godhousestars.com.

This independent structure allows Smith to oversee songwriting, creative development, publishing, release planning, brand direction and synchronization inquiries while working with outside producers, engineers and distribution services when required.

"GODHOUSESTARS wants to see this world become a better environment through the empowerment of mediation, discussion, and transparency", said Smith.

The Meaning Behind GODHOUSESTARS

The artist’s name reflects a wider conceptual framework summarized by the phrase "Food. Shelter. Compass".

The framework developed after Smith photographed the Seattle skyline during an early-morning walk through the Capitol Hill neighborhood. In interpreting the photograph, Smith connected “God” with spiritual nourishment, "House" with shelter and human ingenuity, and "Stars" with navigation and direction.

That combination of spiritual reflection, physical structure and cosmic perspective became the basis of the GODHOUSESTARS identity. It also established themes that continue across Smith's music, photography, writing and conceptual art.

Rather than separating those formats into unrelated projects, GODHOUSESTARS presents them as different methods of examining the same questions: what sustains a person, what protects the private mind, and what provides direction during uncertain periods.

From Alternative Hip-Hop Music to the Private Mind

Those questions also inform Tornaisngraomo: Sovereign Architecture of the Private Mind, Smith's independently published philosophical book released through Pink Cloud DNA in 2026.

The 15-chapter, text-focused work considers consciousness, perception, spirituality and the internal structures through which people interpret experience. Its title is connected to Smith's guiding phrase, "Fight for your sight to see God".

Tornaisngraomo is also presented as a social, religious and philosophical art movement founded by Smith in 2023. Through symbolic imagery, visual storytelling and layered interpretation, the project explores relationships among faith, society, morality, purpose and the search for truth.

The book and accompanying visual work provide additional context for "The Universe's Floor". Each project considers the private mind as a place where memory, belief, responsibility and personal change meet.

Sober Living and Prevention Advocacy

Smith also identifies as a sober musician and supports substance-prevention education through the Bluebonnetesios initiative.

Founded in Hopkinsville on July 11, 2026, Bluebonnetesios uses the bluebonnet and the idea that "some things are best left unpicked" as a metaphor for avoiding alcohol, tobacco and illicit drugs. Its stated mission emphasizes education, peaceful dialogue, personal responsibility, public service and community engagement.

The initiative forms part of Smith’s broader advocacy for clear-minded living. Within the GODHOUSESTARS platform, sobriety is presented not as a promotional device but as a principle influencing the artist’s creative autonomy, decision-making and long-term purpose.

A Connected Creative Platform

Through Pink Cloud DNA, GODHOUSESTARS is developing a connected catalog spanning recorded music, philosophical writing, digital art, advocacy and direct community communication.

The official website includes information about Tornaisngraomo, Bluebonnetesios, Smith's advocacy work, visual projects, music, merchandise and an open-letter section focused on memory, healing and the protection of the private mind.

"The Universe's Floor (Radio Edit)" is available on major digital music services. Additional information about GODHOUSESTARS, Pink Cloud DNA and related projects is available at www.godhousestars.com.

The cover of Tornaisngraomo: The Sovereign Architecture of the Private Mind, a 64-page philosophical work by Todd Smith published in July 2026.

About GODHOUSESTARS

GODHOUSESTARS is the independent creative identity of artist, author and advocate Todd Smith. Based in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, and operating within Nashville's music infrastructure, the project combines music, philosophical writing, visual storytelling and sober-living advocacy through the Pink Cloud DNA imprint.

Press Inquiries

Todd Smith

hello@godhousestars.com

https://www.godhousestars.com/

GODHOUSESTARS Press Office

Media, licensing and synchronization inquiries

Operates/Representation out of: Nashville, TN, USA (Broadcast Music Incorporated and The Mechanical Licensing Collective)

Digitally Distributed by/Representatives: RouteNote (United Kingdom)

Sync operations: GODHOUSESTARS (hello@godhousestars.com)

Website: https://www.godhousestars.com

Shop the collection: https://www.godhousestars.com/store

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=3_Y2ZBNdQHg