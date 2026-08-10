Xulon Press announces a new Christian collection of prayers, THE POWER OF PRAYING OVER THE WORD OF GOD from author Angelic D Lockett.

Fayetteville, NC, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xulon Press announces the release of THE POWER OF PRAYING OVER THE WORD OF GOD from author Angelic D Lockett, available in paperback $25.99, 9798868525575; eBook $7.99, 9798868525582.

THE POWER OF PRAYING OVER THE WORD OF GOD

The purpose of this book is to help you deepen your prayer life, grow in your understanding of Scripture, and equip you to stand firm against the Enemy. As Scripture says, “Resist the devil, and he will flee from you” (James 4:7). These sixty days of prayer are designed to be a source of encouragement, guidance, and spiritual strength—an extra motivation to keep going when the journey feels difficult.

“Jesus. I have always been good at writing since I was a little child, but the Lord has been eagerly placing this on my heart to write a book since last year, so I had to obey,” Lockett said.

Angelic Lockett is the proud author of her faith-filled book, THE POWER OF PRAYING OVER THE WORD OF GOD. She’s a devoted mother to a beautiful daughter and serves honorably in the United States Marine Corps as a 3381 food service specialist. She began her walk with the Lord in January of 2023, and since then, her life has been transformed by the power of His presence. her book was born out of her desire to share the strength and guidance she’s found through prayer and the Word of God.

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Xulon Press is the world’s largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. THE POWER OF PRAYING OVER THE WORD OF GOD is available online through amazon.com and barnesandnoble.com.

Press Inquiries

Contact: Angelic D. Lockett

Email: Angeliccooper14 [at] gmail.com

318-500-0304