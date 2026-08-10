Xulon Press announces a powerful new Christian testimony, Born 2 Take the Hit from author Ms. Gray.

Apopka, FL, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xulon Press announces the release of Born 2 Take the Hit by Ms. Gray, available in paperback $21.49, 9798868534485; eBook $7.99, 9798868534492.

Born 2 Take the Hit

Born 2 Take the Hit shares the faith-based journey of a true servant and believer of God, Jesus, and Holy Spirit. It’s a brief, to the point autobiography, sharing a more intimate side of being adopted, divorce, and experiencing death and loss while striving to live a repurposed and revived life. Written from the lens of Ms. Gray herself, she highlights the ups, downs, trails, tribulations, and victories she experienced. To remember different moments did extract a tear, but because of God’s saving grace, mercy, and wisdom, her life displays what God’s prayer warrior and living epistle looks and sounds like. This book will set His captives free! In Jesus’s name, amen!

“The Lord says it was time with this year being significant for me,” Ms. Gray said.

Lecia Gray, also referred to as Chaplain Gray, is a native Floridian who became a quadruple amputee over the past seven years. She holds master’s degrees in social work and organizational leadership as well as certifications in trauma-informed care, as a peer visitor, and as a lead advocate for the Amputee Coalition in both the U.S. and Canada. She is a widow and resides with her three adult children and support pal in Central Florida. Ms. Gray has retired from the world of acting as a cameo actor and voice actor as well as a private therapist. God is her only source of strength and wisdom, and she is known as a true resource throughout the States as well as internationally! Her non-profit has provided thousands of books to school-aged students in village schools in Ghana, Africa as well as aided in gifts for area-independent residential facilities in Central Florida.

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Xulon Press is the world’s largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Born 2 Take the Hit is available online through amazon.com and barnesandnoble.com.

Press Inquiries

Contact: Ms. Gray

Email: graylecia [at] gmail.com

352-800-6739

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