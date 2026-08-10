Eyelit Technologies Launches Agent EyeQ, a Purpose-Built Agentic AI Application Suite that Delivers full stack MOM

Holmdel, NJ, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eyelit Technologies (Eyelit), a leader in optimized planning, scheduling, and execution systems for manufacturers, today announces Agent EyeQ, debuting in its 10.1 release. Agent EyeQ exposes more than 1,700 executable operations as tools across Eyelit's manufacturing operations management (MOM) portfolio, spanning SIOP, APS, MES, QMS, SPC, Predictive Analytics (Maintenance and Yield), Root Cause Analysis, Equipment Automation, and IIoT.

Every layer of the operation from scheduling to quality to yield now runs through a single reasoning engine capable of describing what's happening, predicting what's next, and prescribing what to do about it. Customers can put "electronic employees" to work autonomously or semi-autonomously, depending on how much control they want to hand over.

The key difference from typical AI overlays: Agent EyeQ doesn't sit on top of the manufacturing stack looking in from outside it's embedded within it. That means when a process excursion happens, the system doesn't just flag it; it traces the excursion back to its root cause, models the downstream impact, and surfaces the corrective action needed to resolve it, all in one continuous chain of reasoning.

This isn't decision support that stops at a recommendation. Agent EyeQ executes the scheduling and planning decisions itself and every action it takes is logged, traceable, and fully explainable after the fact.

"Eyelit's deepest advantage is integration," said Salil Jain, CTO at Eyelit Technologies. "We've spent over 25 years successfully integrating systems in the most complex manufacturing environments in the world - that means we can bring virtually any system even legacy infrastructure into the Agent EyeQ ecosystem and have it participate in the orchestration. That's what lets manufacturers put electronic employees to work across the operations they already run, not just the newest ones." said, Jain.

Built-in human-in-the-loop (HITL) governance lets manufacturers dial in exactly how autonomous each electronic employee should be. Configurable approvals, guardrails and notification routing make it safe to run autonomously where it matters most and semi-autonomously where a human should weigh in, giving customers the confidence to expand autonomy across more of their operations over time.

That confidence matters most in the high-precision, highly regulated industries Eyelit Technologies serves semiconductor, medical device, automotive, and aerospace and defense, where traceability, quality and compliance are non-negotiable, and where a closed-loop agent that connects detection to corrective action protects both yield and the audit trail.

Agent EyeQ is also LLM-agnostic, letting customers run the model of their choice with no vendor lock-in, including private and on-premise deployment options. Customer data stays within the customer's own environment and is never used to train third-party models.

Agent EyeQ is available now as part of the Eyelit 10.1 release, alongside expanded Demand Planning capabilities and continued advances across the Eyelit suite, including component-level MES processing, expanded ERP/PLM/QMS API connectivity, FDA-compliant label printing, and full-lifecycle Component History Records.

Full release notes are available at: https://www.eyelit.com/resource/eyelit-technologies-version-10-1-release-notes/

About Eyelit Technologies

Eyelit Technologies is a leading provider of integrated software solutions that optimize factory and multi-factory productivity across industries such as semiconductor, electronics, automotive, industrial, medical device, and aerospace & defense. Its AI-powered suite of planning, scheduling, and execution solutions enables businesses to improve production processes, enhance asset utilization, and streamline scheduling. Eyelit Technologies empowers organizations to drive profitable growth, reduce costs, improve delivery performance, and gain greater visibility, improved decision support, and decision execution.

Expanding on this foundation, Eyelit’s purpose-built, industry-specific solutions extend the capabilities of existing platforms to optimize decision-making across supply chain, planning, and execution. These tailored solutions improve outcomes by addressing critical elements such as orders, quality, assets, materials, labor, and suppliers. To learn more, visit: www.eyelit.com.