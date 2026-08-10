Pippit Launches Seedance 2.5 with 30-Second 4K AI Video Generation and Advanced Creative Controls

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pippit today announced the launch of Seedance 2.5, an upgraded AI video generation model available in its online video generator. The release introduces AI video generation up to 30 seconds at up to 4K resolution, along with expanded creative controls and editing capabilities for cinematic storytelling, advertising, and short-form video production. It also expands creative workflows in Pippit's Story Studio, where creators can combine structured story planning with Seedance 2.5 to produce longer, more cinematic videos with greater visual consistency.

Supporting AI Storytelling Workflows

Beyond AI video generation, Pippit's Story Studio provides a more structured workflow for story creation. Through the Story Studio Canvas, creators can organize assets, scenes, and story flow before generating content, helping turn scripts into coherent visual narratives. Combined with Seedance 2.5, the workflow helps creators maintain greater visual consistency across longer narrative projects while giving them more flexibility to experiment with different visual styles. Designed for AI drama creators, indie filmmakers, and creative teams, Story Studio helps streamline the creative process from story planning through video production.

Greater Creative Control for Every Scene

Seedance 2.5 gives creators more direct control over timing, composition, and subject consistency. It generates continuous clips of up to 30 seconds in up to 4K resolution and supports up to two rounds of footage extension, allowing creators to continue an action or scene without regenerating the entire video. Timestamp-based prompting with one-second precision allows creators to direct specific moments within a clip, such as an opening product shot, a mid-scene interaction, or a closing sequence. Editing can be applied by time segment, region, or subject, making it possible to revise individual parts of a video without regenerating the entire clip.

Expanded Reference Inputs and Scene Controls

To guide output, Seedance 2.5 accepts multimodal references, including up to 30 image references, up to 10 video references, and up to 10 audio references to define the appearance of a product, character, or scene. It also supports audio references and audio-only input, allowing audio to guide a generation even when no image or video reference is provided. For composition and subject control, the model includes 3D white-model control, using a simple untextured 3D model to guide layout and camera motion. Character consistency helps keep subjects stable across a clip, while built-in green-screen editing allows backgrounds to be replaced after generation. The model also supports director-style camera movement, physics-based motion, and prompts in multiple languages, including low-resource languages, for localized content.

Available Now

Seedance 2.5 is available now in the Pippit video generator. To create a video, users enter a prompt, select Seedance 2.5 as the model, add optional image, video, or audio references, and export the result. Available credits, generation limits, resolutions, and export options may vary by account, subscription plan, and region. More information is available on the Seedance 2.5 page.

About Pippit

Pippit is an online platform for AI-assisted video and content creation, providing tools to generate and edit videos, product visuals, and social media content, including access to AI video models such as Seedance 2.5. For more information, visit Pippit .

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