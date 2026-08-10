EuroHoldings Ltd. Sets Date for the Release of Second Quarter 2026 Results, Conference Call and Webcast

ATHENS, Greece, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EuroHoldings Ltd. (NASDAQ: EHLD) (“EuroHoldings” or the “Company”) an owner and operator of ocean-going vessels and provider of seaborne transportation, announced today that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, on August 12, 2026, before market opens in New York.

On the same day, Wednesday, August 12, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time, the Company's management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results.

Conference Call details:

Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time using the following numbers: 877 405 1226 (US Toll-Free Dial In) or +1 201 689 7823 (US and Standard International Dial In). Please quote “EuroHoldings” to the operator and/or conference ID 13762070. Click here for additional participant International Toll-Free access numbers.

Alternatively, participants can register for the call using the call me option for a faster connection to join the conference call. You can enter your phone number and let the system call you right away. Click here for the call me option.

Audio Webcast- Slides Presentation:

There will be a live and then archived webcast of the conference call and accompanying slides, available on the Company’s website. To listen to the archived audio file, visit our website http://www.euroholdings.gr and click on Company Presentations under our Investor Relations page. Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

The slide presentation for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, will also be available in PDF format 10 minutes prior to the conference call and webcast, accessible on the company's website ( www.euroholdings.gr ) on the webcast page. Participants to the webcast can download the PDF presentation.

About EuroHoldings Ltd.

Euroholdings is an international shipping company specializing in seaborne transportation services. The Company was formed on March 20, 2024, under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands and is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol EHLD. The Company has a fleet of two feeder container carriers with a total carrying capacity of 3,171 TEU and one medium range (MR) product tanker with a capacity of 49,997 dwt. The Company has agreed to acquire a medium-range (MR) product tanker vessel with capacity of 49,997 dwt, built in 2015 in South Korea, from a related party of Marla Investments Inc., the Company’s majority shareholder, not under common control. Delivery of the vessel is expected between mid-June and mid-August 2026.

Visit our website www.euroholdings.gr

Company Contact Investor Relations / Financial Media: Dr. Tasos Aslidis Nicolas Bornozis / Markella Kara Chief Strategy Officer Capital Link, Inc. Euroholdings Ltd. 230 Park Avenue, Suite 1540 Messogiou Thallasis 4 & Evropis New York, N.Y. 10169 151 24, Maroussi, Greece Tel: +1 (212) 661-7566 Tel. (+30) 211 1804005 E-mail: euroholdings@capitallink.com E-mail: info@euroholdings.gr



