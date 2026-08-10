AI Era Corp Establishes Headquarters in Silicon Valley

MT. KISCO, N.Y., Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI Era Corp. (OTC: AERA) ("AI Era" or the "Company"), an intellectual property firm powered by an agentic AI platform for creator-media ecosystems, today announced that it has established its headquarters in Silicon Valley at the following address:

1300 El Camino Real, Suite 100

Menlo Park, CA 94025





This decision marks an important new chapter in the Company’s development. By establishing its headquarters in Menlo Park, AI Era Corp is positioning itself at the center of Silicon Valley’s technology and innovation ecosystem, with a clear focus on strengthening its access to talent, investment capital, and market opportunities.

The new headquarters will serve as the Company’s primary base going forward. It is expected to support closer engagement with investors, improve the Company’s ability to attract talent in the technology and media sectors, and enable the leadership team to better leverage the advantages of Silicon Valley. This is particularly beneficial given that the Company’s Vice Chairman, Mark Iwanowski, has long been based in the region.

As part of this strategic move, the Company intends to hire top-tier executives to further strengthen its leadership team and continue advancing its position in entertainment and agentic AI. The establishment of the Menlo Park headquarters signals AI Era Corp’s strong commitment to building a world-class organization capable of leading in these rapidly evolving fields.

Fred Deng, Chairman of AI Era Corp, said:

“Establishing our headquarters in Menlo Park represents a significant strategic shift for the Company. Silicon Valley offers clear advantages in talent, investment, and market connectivity. This move marks a new beginning as we continue to advance our AI media and technology initiatives. It will also enable Mark and me to work more closely together, which I believe will bring strong results for the Company as we attract the best executive talent to lead in entertainment and agentic AI.”

The Menlo Park headquarters is expected to become operational at the end of August 2026.

About AI Era Corp.

AI Era Corp. (OTC: AERA), is an intellectual property firm based in New York, dedicated to the acquisition, development, and licensing of creator-media ecosystems powered by agentic AI. The Company's businesses include the UFilm AI creator ecosystem, the UFlix.ai and AIXdance.com distribution channels, agentic AI-driven IP licensing, and premium licensing of professionally produced content for AI model training. Visit: www.ufilm.ai

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to the Company's management team changes, strategic transformation, and operational performance. Actual results may differ materially due to risks including business disruption, competitive uncertainties, and general economic conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release.

Investor Relations Contact:

Charles Tang

AI Era Corp. (OTC: AERA)

Email: ir@aieraco.com

Tel: (852) 2622 2891

X: @AIEraCorp

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/83cd63ac-fe01-4b06-9c5d-6f614fa6d73f