Shapellx Celebrates National Shapewear Day With the Launch of Its All-in-One MistWeave™ Bodysuit

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In celebration of National Shapewear Day, Shapellx is introducing the MistWeave™ Ready-To-Go Full Coverage Bodysuit, a multifunctional shapewear solution designed to simplify everyday dressing by combining essential foundation layers into a single, versatile garment.

As shapewear evolves beyond traditional compression-focused garments, consumers are increasingly looking for versatile pieces that can support their daily routines without adding unnecessary layers. The MistWeave™ Ready-To-Go Full Coverage Bodysuit responds to that shift with an all-in-one design that combines the functions of a bra, underwear, tights, bodysuit and arm-shaping layer into a single garment.





Created with fall and winter wardrobes in mind, MistWeave™ allows wearers to replace several separate foundational layers with one streamlined piece. The full-coverage bodysuit offers comfortable support, tummy control and targeted shaping, along with snag-resistant tights designed to stand up to the demands of everyday wear.

“Modern shapewear should do more than shape the body—it should make getting dressed easier and help people feel supported throughout their day,” said Shane Shi, Vice President at Shapellx. “We created MistWeave™ after listening to consumers and understanding the everyday challenges they face when getting dressed, from managing multiple layers to finding pieces that provide both support and comfort. National Shapewear Day gives us an opportunity not only to introduce a new product, but also to show how shapewear is becoming an essential and highly functional part of the modern wardrobe.”

Putting Snag Resistance to the Test

To accompany the launch, Shapellx introduced the #CantSnagMe Challenge, an interactive social campaign inspired by one of the most common frustrations associated with tights-based garments: snagging.

Launching on August 8th, the challenge invites creators and consumers to put MistWeave™ snag-resistant tights to the test using familiar everyday objects, such as manicures, rings, keys, bag hardware and other household items. By turning a traditional product demonstration into an entertaining social experience, Shapellx aims to give consumers a firsthand look at the garment’s durability and encourage them to develop their own creative tests. Following the challenge, Shapellx will select 10 participants to receive a MistWeave™ Ready-To-Go Full Coverage Bodysuit.

“The #CantSnagMe Challenge is about letting the product speak for itself,” Shane added. “Rather than simply telling consumers that MistWeave™ is designed for real life, we are inviting them to experience its performance in a memorable and engaging way.”

For campaign updates and information about participating in the #CantSnagMe Challenge, follow @shapellxofficial on Instagram.

Redefining the Role of Everyday Shapewear

The launch of MistWeave™ reflects Shapellx’s broader vision for the future of shapewear: functional designs that integrate seamlessly into consumers’ daily lives. As wardrobes become more streamlined, multifunctional solutions can help simplify dressing without compromising comfort, support or shaping benefits. Through innovations such as MistWeave™, Shapellx continues to redefine shapewear as an essential part of modern wardrobes, moving beyond traditional expectations to deliver products designed for everyday wear.

The MistWeave™ Ready-To-Go Full Coverage Bodysuit is now available at Shapellx.com.

About Shapellx

Shapellx is a full-category shapewear brand offering bras, bodysuits, shaping shorts and other intimates designed to support body contouring, comfort and everyday styling. Through its online platform and select retail partners, including Nordstrom, Shapellx serves consumers seeking shapewear and intimates for daily wear, travel, events and special occasions.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/08f2d732-b532-458b-98ff-f4978c73437d