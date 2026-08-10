Ohio Invests $100,000 in Cedarville University's Pharmacy Education

CEDARVILLE, OHIO, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cedarville University has been awarded a $100,000 Choose Ohio First grant from the Ohio Department of Higher Education to provide scholarships for pharmacy students pursuing graduate education through the university’s Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) program.

The grant will provide scholarship support for eight pharmacy students and is renewable for all four years of the graduate portion of the PharmD program. The award marks Cedarville’s sixth active Choose Ohio First (COF) grant and the university’s first COF funding designated specifically for graduate-level students.

The Choose Ohio First program is a state-funded scholarship initiative designed to strengthen Ohio’s workforce in science, technology, engineering, mathematics and medicine (STEMM) fields by recruiting and retaining students in high-demand STEM-related programs at colleges and universities across the state.

“This grant represents an important milestone for the Cedarville University School of Pharmacy,” said Dr. Jeff Bates, dean of the School of Pharmacy. “By expanding Choose Ohio First scholarships into our graduate pharmacy program, we are making a Cedarville pharmacy education more accessible for Ohio students while preparing highly skilled pharmacists who will help meet critical healthcare needs throughout Ohio and beyond.”

In addition to financial assistance, the Choose Ohio First program requires scholarship recipients to complete work-based learning experiences before graduation. These opportunities may include internships, research projects, clinical training or other professional experiences connected directly to students’ academic and career goals.

“Choose Ohio First is about more than scholarships,” said Kyle Brewer, director of advancement operations and strategic initiatives at Cedarville University. “The program equips students with meaningful real-world experience while helping reduce the financial burden of higher education. We are grateful to the Ohio Department of Higher Education for continuing to invest in Cedarville students and Ohio’s future workforce.”

Cedarville University currently has approximately 150 students participating in the Choose Ohio First program across multiple STEMM disciplines. Since receiving its first COF grant in 2019 for computer science and computer engineering, the university has expanded scholarship opportunities to 15 STEMM programs, including cyber operations, nursing, environmental science, mathematics, pharmaceutical sciences, physics, biology, chemistry and molecular biology.

The university’s first cohort of Choose Ohio First students graduated in 2024 with grade point averages of 3.64 or higher and successfully secured employment or graduate placement opportunities in their respective fields.

Choose Ohio First scholarships are awarded through participating Ohio colleges and universities to students pursuing certificates, associate degrees, bachelor’s degrees, graduate degrees or STEM teaching careers in eligible STEM disciplines. The program also encourages partnerships between higher education institutions and industry leaders to address workforce demands in sectors such as healthcare, aerospace, manufacturing and information technology.

As healthcare workforce shortages continue nationally, programs that support pharmacy education and workforce development remain a growing priority for universities, healthcare systems and state governments. Cedarville’s new grant positions the university to contribute to Ohio’s long-term healthcare and pharmaceutical workforce pipeline while expanding access to graduate STEMM education.

For more information about Cedarville University’s Choose Ohio First scholarships, visit cedarville.edu.

About Cedarville University

Cedarville University, an evangelical Christian institution in southwest Ohio, offers undergraduate and graduate residential and online programs across arts, sciences and professional fields. With 7,265 students, it is among Ohio’s largest private universities and is ranked among the nation’s top five evangelical universities in the Wall Street Journal’s 2026 Best Colleges in the U.S. Cedarville is also known for its vibrant Christian community, challenging academics and high graduation and retention rates. Learn more at cedarville.edu.

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Cedarville School of Pharmacy -- The state of the art School of Pharmacy facility allows for high-level learning from Cedarville's faculty.

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