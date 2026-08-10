Oakwood Homes Opens New Sales Center at Reunion Ridge, Showcasing Homes From the Mid-$300s

Denver, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oakwood Homes has opened a new sales center in Reunion Ridge, the newest area of development within the broader Reunion community in Commerce City. The new location places buyers in the center of Oakwood Homes’ current construction activity, providing access to new homes starting in the mid-$300,000s. The move also allowed the builder to release seven additional homes for sale elsewhere in Reunion.

Reunion is one of the Denver metro area's most established master-planned communities, offering a mix of home styles, extensive recreation amenities and convenient access to schools, employment centers and Denver International Airport.

The new sales center, located at 10183 Scranton Ct in Reunion Ridge, serves as a central resource for buyers exploring Oakwood Homes’ offerings throughout Reunion. Interested buyers can learn more about Oakwood Homes' four available collections, tour available homes and model homes for sale and explore homeownership opportunities and current incentives available in the growing community.

"Reunion continues to attract buyers because it combines attainable new homes with the type of community connections people are looking for. From neighborhood amenities and schools to parks, trails and gathering spaces, Reunion offers a true hometown feel," said Ryan Delp, Colorado market president for Oakwood Homes. “By moving our sales center to Reunion Ridge, where we are actively building and selling today, we’ve given buyers a convenient place to explore all of the homeownership opportunities available throughout the community.”

Oakwood Homes currently offers four home collections in Reunion. Three collections are available in Reunion Ridge and designed to meet a variety of lifestyles, household sizes and budgets:

American Dream Collection – Starting in the mid-$300,000s, homes range from 1,011 to 1,643 square feet and offer 2 to 3 bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Starting in the mid-$300,000s, homes range from 1,011 to 1,643 square feet and offer 2 to 3 bedrooms and two bathrooms. Coach House Collection – Starting in the high $300,000s, homes range from 1,118 to 2,165 square feet and offer 2 to 3 bedrooms and 2 to 2.5 bathrooms.

Starting in the high $300,000s, homes range from 1,118 to 2,165 square feet and offer 2 to 3 bedrooms and 2 to 2.5 bathrooms. Porchlight Collection – Starting in the mid-$400,000s, homes range from 1,769 to 2,321 square feet and offer 3 to 4 bedrooms and 2.5 to 3.5 bathrooms.

Relocating the sales center to Reunion Ridge also allowed Oakwood Homes to release seven former model- and sales-center homes in its Brio Collection for purchase in Reunion. Located between Reunion Park and South Lawn in a central area of Reunion, the homes feature up to four bedrooms, spacious three-car garages and nearly 2,800 square feet of living space.

Reunion community amenities include a 21,000-square-foot recreation center, two outdoor pools, a community coffee house, a 52-acre central park, more than 10 miles of trails and more than 150 acres of open space, parks and lakes. Residents also have access to schools within the 27J School District, as well as the nearby STEAD School, a student-led, hands-on high school built around science, technology, environment, agriculture and design.

Located less than 20 miles northeast of downtown Denver and just minutes from Denver International Airport, Reunion offers convenient access to employment centers, dining, entertainment and outdoor recreation throughout the Denver metro area.

Prospective homebuyers can also take advantage of financing opportunities through Oakwood Homes' preferred lender, Silverton Mortgage, as well as programs including cash toward closing, low down payment options and the Hometown Heroes discount program. Oakwood Homes' Homebuyers Club provides free educational resources to help prospective buyers prepare for homeownership and connect with down payment assistance programs.

For more information about Oakwood Homes at Reunion, visit https://oakwoodhomesco.com/communities/reunion/

To learn more about the Reunion community, visit https://reunionco.com/

About Oakwood Homes

Oakwood Homes is proud to be part of Clayton, a leading single-family, values-driven home builder dedicated to attainable housing, sustainable practices, and creating a world-class experience for customers and team members. Oakwood has delivered more than 30,000 quality homes over its nearly 35-year history. Oakwood has built a long-standing commitment to community giving. Through Oakwood’s BuildStrong Education Foundation and more than 15 years of supporting the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® Dream Home, the company has raised over $23 million for St. Jude. These efforts reflect Oakwood’s enduring dedication to strengthening the communities it serves. Learn more about the company, Oakwood's leadership team and its history at www.oakwoodhomesco.com.

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Kelly Hoskinson

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