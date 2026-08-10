Dr. Michael O’Brien to Serve IOC Fellowship at Steadman Philippon Research Institute

Vail, CO, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steadman Philippon Research Institute (SPRI) welcomed its first visiting research fellow through a program SPRI supported in partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

In December 2025, SPRI secured a $100,000 gift from longtime supporter Bjorn Erik Borgen to sustain a critical training and career development initiative within the IOC’s Research Centres of Excellence network. As a member of the U.S. Coalition for the Prevention of Illness & Injury in Sport, SPRI represents one of 11 global centres participating in the program.

Borgen’s contribution funds the 2026 SPRI‑Borgen IOC Research Centre Training and Career Development Travel Award Program, supporting Ph.D. students, postdoctoral scholars and research fellows.

Michael O’Brien, Ph.D., BHSc, a physiotherapist and postdoctoral research fellow from Melbourne, Australia, has recently joined SPRI for a three-week session. Dr. O’Brien currently serves as a research fellow in hip pain and hip dysplasia in young adults at La Trobe Sport and Exercise Medicine (LASEM) Research Centre, focusing on complex musculoskeletal hip and groin injuries. He also works clinically at Melbourne Orthopaedic Group as part of The Hip & Groin Clinic.

“We are pleased to welcome Dr. O’Brien to SPRI as we launch this fellowship program with the IOC,” said Marc J. Philippon, M.D., Chairman of SPRI and Managing Partner of The Steadman Clinic. “He brings with him a wealth of experience from one of Australia’s premier universities (La Trobe). His expertise in hip research and clinical care will meaningfully contribute to our award‑winning work, and we look forward to collaborating with him.”

“This fellowship strengthens SPRI’s longstanding partnership with the IOC and expands our role in the global research community,” Dr. Philippon added.

Dr. O’Brien has spent 18 years as a physiotherapist, with the past decade focused on hip and groin pain particularly in young active populations.

“I’ve worked extensively in soccer, including time with Melbourne Victory,” said Dr. O’Brien. “Hip and groin injuries are common in the sport, and that experience shaped my special interest in this area, both clinically and in research.”

He continued: “I’ve also collaborated closely with orthopaedic surgeons who focus on adult hip dysplasia—an area historically under‑recognized in physiotherapy. Misdiagnosis and poor management have been common challenges. I hope to deepen my understanding of this condition at SPRI and learn from Dr. Philippon and his team.”

Dr. Johnny Huard, SPRI’s Chief Scientific Officer, worked closely with Borgen to re‑establish the fellowship grant and looks forward to hosting Dr. O’Brien.

“Bjorn Borgen has always understood the value of international collaboration,” said Dr. Huard. “Hosting outstanding scholars like Dr. O’Brien is exactly why he was committed to sustaining this program, and this collaboration reflects the strength of SPRI and the IOC Research Centres network.”

During his fellowship at SPRI, Dr. O’Brien will participate in a robust research exchange focused on intervention development, postoperative hip rehabilitation, return‑to‑sport decision‑making and collaborative registry and research methodologies.

“This program encourages exchange across IOC centres to foster collaboration, shared decision‑making and data sharing,” said Dr. O’Brien. “I hope to build relationships that lead to future collaborative projects and encourage colleagues to visit SPRI.”

SPRI CEO Dan Drawbaugh emphasized the importance of the program.

“Education has always been central to SPRI’s mission,” said Drawbaugh. “This fellowship reinforces our global presence and the IOC’s recognition of our work. Dr. O’Brien’s decision to join us from La Trobe underscores the value of SPRI’s role in one of the IOC’s 11 global research centres.”

Dr. O’Brien is one of six fellows supported by Borgen’s gift. The other fellows include:

Amy Williams — UK Collaborating Centre for Injury and Illness Prevention in Sport (UKCCISS), traveling to Oslo Sports Trauma Research Centre (OSTRC)

— UK Collaborating Centre for Injury and Illness Prevention in Sport (UKCCISS), traveling to Oslo Sports Trauma Research Centre (OSTRC) Emilie Scholten Sjølie — OSTRC, traveling to Sport Injury Prevention Research Centre (SIPRC), Calgary

— OSTRC, traveling to Sport Injury Prevention Research Centre (SIPRC), Calgary Guilherme Vinicius da Costa — LASEM, traveling to Sports Orthopaedic Research Centre – Copenhagen (SORC‑C)

— LASEM, traveling to Sports Orthopaedic Research Centre – Copenhagen (SORC‑C) Marcella Ferraz Pazzinatto — LASEM, traveling to SIPRC, Calgary

— LASEM, traveling to SIPRC, Calgary Matthew Neill — SIPRC, traveling to Amsterdam Collaboration on Health & Safety in Sport (ACHSS)

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