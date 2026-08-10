Aspo Plc Managers’ transactions August 10, 2026 at 17.30 EET

Aspo Plc - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: AEV Capital Holding Oy

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

(X) Legal person

(1): Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Tatu Vehmas

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Aspo Oyj

LEI: 7437000TB0GHDHLPX677

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 168845/7/4

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Transaction date: 2026-08-06

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008072

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 50000 Unit price: 7 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 50000 Volume weighted average price: 7 EUR





Aspo Plc

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

www.aspo.com

For more information, please contact: Taru Uotila, SVP, Legal and Sustainability, Aspo Plc, tel. +358 40 8622 318, taru.uotila@aspo.com





Aspo creates value by owning and developing business operations sustainably and in the long term. Aspo's businesses – ESL Shipping and Telko – enable future-proof, sustainable choices for customers in various industries. Established in 1929, today we are together about 650 experts on land and at sea. While the Nordic region is our core market, we serve our customers with world-class solutions in 18 countries around Europe and parts of Asia.

Aspo is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki and is headquartered in Finland.

Aspo – Sustainable value creation