Aspo Plc Managers’ transactions August 10, 2026 at 17.30 EET
Aspo Plc - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: AEV Capital Holding Oy
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
(X) Legal person
(1): Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Tatu Vehmas
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Aspo Oyj
LEI: 7437000TB0GHDHLPX677
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 168845/7/4
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Transaction date: 2026-08-06
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008072
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 50000 Unit price: 7 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 50000 Volume weighted average price: 7 EUR
Aspo Plc
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
www.aspo.com
For more information, please contact: Taru Uotila, SVP, Legal and Sustainability, Aspo Plc, tel. +358 40 8622 318, taru.uotila@aspo.com
Aspo creates value by owning and developing business operations sustainably and in the long term. Aspo's businesses – ESL Shipping and Telko – enable future-proof, sustainable choices for customers in various industries. Established in 1929, today we are together about 650 experts on land and at sea. While the Nordic region is our core market, we serve our customers with world-class solutions in 18 countries around Europe and parts of Asia.
Aspo is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki and is headquartered in Finland.
Aspo – Sustainable value creation