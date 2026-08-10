NeOnc Heads into a High-Stakes Week as Highly Anticipated NEO100 Phase 2a Data Readout Nears

DENVER, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (247mnn.com) –NeOnc Technologies (NASDAQ: NTHI) is heading into one of its most closely watched weeks of 2026, with the clinical-stage CNS oncology company scheduled to unveil topline Phase 2a results for NEO100 on Wednesday, August 12, putting the spotlight squarely on data from the fully enrolled study evaluating intranasal NEO100 in patients with recurrent IDH1-mutant high-grade glioma. For a small-cap biotechnology company, a clinical readout of this significance can become a powerful near-term catalyst, particularly when investors are already positioning around a defined event.

The company is developing NEO100™, its proprietary formulation of purified perillyl alcohol, as an investigational treatment for central nervous system cancers. The upcoming presentation will focus on the topline analysis of an open-label Phase 2a study evaluating intranasal NEO100 in patients with recurrent or progressive Grade III and Grade IV IDH1-mutant glioma.

The August 12 presentation represents a major near-term catalyst, as NeOnc's management team is expected to discuss efficacy and safety observations from the Phase 2a portion of the study, along with planned regulatory next steps.

Attention has also focused on insider activity and institutional ownership. Recent SEC filings show Chairman, President and CEO Amir Heshmatpour has invested more than $500,000 through open-market purchases, with insider buying approaching $1 million over the past year. Public filings also identify institutions including Bank of America, State Street, Barclays, and BlackRock among shareholders. Combined with previously disclosed financing facilities and multiple anticipated regulatory milestones during 2026, NeOnc remains closely watched within the CNS oncology sector.

The company has already positioned NEO100 within multiple expedited FDA development pathways, including Orphan Drug, Fast Track and Rare Pediatric Disease designations, adding further significance to the forthcoming clinical update if the topline results are supportive.

NeOnc has also expanded internationally after receiving a second Investigational New Drug (IND) authorization from the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, allowing additional studies evaluating NEO100 for recurrent high-grade gliomas. The authorization complements the company's previously announced UAE approval for NEO212, further expanding its international clinical footprint.

NEO100 comprises a patented composition of a proprietary synthesis of Perillyl Alcohol (POH) that our research suggests has several beneficial actions for Central Nervous System (CNS)-based disease applications, including:

Regulates neurologic pathways associated with tumor cell growth.

Bypasses the BBB via its small molecular size when delivered intranasally.

Creates a temporary BBB opening when delivered intra-arterially, enabling larger molecule therapeutics to pass.

Acts as an effective therapeutic for brain cancers in high concentrations.

Serves as a solvent for traditional large-molecule therapeutics at low concentrations, allowing them to bypass the BBB.

Can be conjugated with other CNS therapeutics to create compound formulations with higher BBB penetration and greater effect on brain cancer.

Perillyl Alcohol (POH) is a naturally occurring substance found in the essential oils of plants, such as citrus. It is already FDA-approved as a flavoring food agent.

POH has been shown to have antitumor activity against various cancer types including gliomas. POH induces apoptosis in tumor cells without affecting normal cells and can revert tumor cells to a differentiated state.

In the NEO100 Phase 1/2a trial, NEO100 has been shown to potentially positively impact the treatment of Grade IV gliomas. Grade IV gliomas are among the most aggressive and deadly forms of brain cancers, and patients with this form of cancer face a grim prognosis. Only a quarter of newly diagnosed Glioblastoma patients survive for 24 months, and fewer than 10 percent survive more than five years.

Because of its small lipophilic molecular size, NEO100 can permeate the Blood-Brain-Barrier and therefore allow delivery of itself or a combinatorial therapeutic directly to a tumor site.

Since our clinical trial and research has demonstrated that NEO100 potentially permeates across the Blood Brain Barrier (BBB), three forms of delivery can be used to administer NEO100 or any of its conjugates.

Internasal Delivery – NEO100 can be delivered intranasal through the trigeminal pathway to bypass the BBB. This ability allows NEO100 to be used for local targeted delivery to the brain eliminating the issues associated with oral and intravenous delivery methods.

Permeable BBB Delivery – Since NEO100 is a small, lipophilic (fat-soluble) molecule, it can permeate the BBB which primarily targets the restriction of entry for large molecule substances (pathogens, viruses) and water-soluble compounds.

Intra-Arterial Delivery – NEO100 can be delivered intrathecally through a catheter positioned in the arterial pathway which feeds the tumor and is injected into the tumor site where it would be absorbed through the BBB into the tumor.

The upcoming readout should therefore provide a much clearer view of where NEO100 stands clinically and what the next stage of development could look like.

Investor Conference Call Details

Date: Wednesday, August 12, 2026

Time: 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time / 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Webcast: Live Webcast

Investor Relations: NeOnc Technologies Investor Relations

A replay will be available on the company's investor relations website shortly after the presentation.

Featured Participants

Amir Heshmatpour — Executive Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

— Executive Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Thomas C. Chen, MD, PhD — Founder, Chief Medical Officer and Chief Scientific Officer

— Founder, Chief Medical Officer and Chief Scientific Officer Josh Neman, PhD — Chief Clinical Officer

— Chief Clinical Officer Keithly Garnett — Chief Financial Officer

With topline Phase 2a data now just days away, August 12 is shaping up as one of the most closely watched dates on NeOnc's 2026 calendar.

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This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, general economic conditions, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update such forward-looking statements except in accordance with applicable law.