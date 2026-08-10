The Catalysts are Back: Socket Mobile Breaks Out while Biotechs Race Toward Major Milestones

DENVER, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (247mnn.com) — Today's market is being driven by a potent combination of corporate catalysts, clinical readouts and investor anticipation, with Socket Mobile (NASDAQ: SCKT) emerging as one of the session's standout movers while biotech names AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ: ABCL), Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SLN) and NeOnc Technologies (NASDAQ: NTHI) command attention around major clinical milestones.

Socket Mobile: The Breakout Stock with a New Distribution Engine

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ: SCKT) is kicking off the week as one of the market's most explosive small-cap movers after announcing a strategic partnership with 3Eye Technologies, a value-added distributor focused on mobility solutions for frontline workers. The agreement expands distribution of Socket Mobile's barcode scanners, contactless readers and mobile data-capture products through 3Eye's channel-partner network across North America.

The significance goes beyond simply adding another distributor. Socket Mobile is targeting a broad industrial mobility market spanning manufacturing, warehousing, transportation, field service, healthcare and retail. The company says its rugged, Apple-compatible solutions are designed for organizations modernizing frontline operations, potentially opening additional channels for adoption as businesses increasingly equip deskless workers with mobile technology.

The Apple connection is particularly interesting. Socket Mobile has built its business around Bluetooth data-capture products that integrate with mobile applications, while the new partnership gives resellers another way to package Apple-based mobility solutions with enterprise-grade scanning and contactless technology. For a small company, expanding the route to market can be just as important as adding another individual product.

The market reaction has been aggressive. A premarket market scan showed SCKT leading a group of major gainers on Monday, illustrating the kind of momentum that can quickly put a thinly traded small-cap on the radar of momentum traders. The key question now is whether the new distribution relationship can translate into sustained revenue growth rather than simply a one-day news-driven spike.

That makes SCKT one of the names worth watching as the session develops. A new North American channel, an expanding industrial mobility opportunity and a market suddenly paying attention create a considerably more interesting setup than the company had coming into Monday.

AbCellera: Phase 2 Results Put ABCL Back in the Spotlight

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ: ABCL) is bringing one of the strongest clinical catalysts of the day to investors after reporting positive topline Phase 2 results for ABCL635, an investigational antibody being developed as a long-acting, non-hormonal treatment for moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause. The company said the trial met its primary efficacy endpoints, with statistically significant reductions in both frequency and severity of hot flashes at week four following a single 600 mg subcutaneous dose.

The numbers are attracting attention. In the 92-patient Phase 2 portion, the ABCL635 group experienced an average reduction of 8.8 moderate-to-severe vasomotor events per day from baseline at week four, compared with 3.5 for placebo. The company reported an 83% reduction from baseline in frequency versus 33% for placebo, alongside meaningful improvements in symptom severity.

Importantly, the trial also produced positive patient-reported outcomes. AbCellera reported significant improvements in sleep and patient global impression of change, potentially strengthening the case that the treatment's impact extends beyond simply reducing the number of daily hot flashes.

The safety profile is another major part of the story. AbCellera reported no serious adverse events, severe adverse events or adverse events leading to discontinuation during the four-week treatment period. The most common treatment-emergent events occurring more frequently than placebo were headache, fatigue and injection-site reaction. The company is still dealing with an investigational drug, however, and larger studies will be needed to establish the longer-term safety and efficacy profile.

The market clearly recognized the importance of the readout, following the company's announcement. The next challenge is converting a strong Phase 2 signal into a late-stage development program, but ABCL635 has suddenly become a much more visible potential value driver for AbCellera.

Silence Therapeutics: Divesiran Data Arrives with the Stock Already Moving

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SLN) is another biotech sitting directly on a major catalyst, with investors focused on topline Phase 2 SANRECO results for divesiran in polycythemia vera. Silence had previously said topline results were expected in August after SANRECO enrollment progressed faster than anticipated.

Divesiran is designed to silence TMPRSS6, a gene involved in regulating hepcidin and iron metabolism. The therapeutic strategy is intended to increase hepcidin activity and reduce iron availability, thereby addressing excessive red-blood-cell production in polycythemia vera. The Phase 2 SANRECO trial is randomized, double-blind and placebo-controlled and enrolled 48 phlebotomy-dependent PV patients.

Investors entered the readout with encouraging earlier data in hand. Silence reported at the 2026 European Hematology Association Congress that its Phase 1 experience showed a substantial reduction in phlebotomy requirements during treatment, alongside improvements in PV-related symptoms and quality of life. The company described the data as supportive of a potentially differentiated profile for divesiran.

Now the Phase 2 study has the opportunity to determine whether those earlier observations translate into controlled clinical evidence. Investors are likely to focus on hematocrit control, phlebotomy avoidance, durability, safety and the performance of the Q6W and Q12W dosing schedules. A convincing dataset could materially strengthen the development case for divesiran and provide an important validation point for Silence's broader mRNAi GOLD™ platform.

NeOnc: The NEO100 Countdown Is Getting Real

NeOnc Technologies (NASDAQ: NTHI) is setting up for another potentially explosive biotech catalyst, with the company scheduled to present topline Phase 2a results for intranasal NEO100 on Wednesday, August 12. The company plans to discuss efficacy and safety observations from its NEO100-01 study in recurrent or progressive IDH1-mutant Grade III and Grade IV gliomas, followed by a question-and-answer session.

The trial is particularly important because it represents a defined clinical milestone for a company focused exclusively on CNS oncology. ClinicalTrials.gov identifies NEO100-01 as an open-label Phase 1/2a study evaluating intranasal perillyl alcohol in recurrent or progressive IDH1-mutant glioma. The Phase 2a portion was designed around efficacy and safety, with survival among the principal outcome measures.

NEO100's development strategy centers on intranasal delivery of perillyl alcohol, with the approach intended to deliver the investigational therapy directly toward the brain while addressing one of the central challenges of CNS drug development, the blood-brain barrier. ClinicalTrials.gov describes the company's rationale for nasal brain delivery and notes preclinical work examining NEO100's effects on blood-brain-barrier transport.

SEC filings show Chairman, President and CEO Amir Heshmatpour has invested more than $500,000 through open-market purchases, during this Phase 2a trial period, with insider buying approaching $1 million over the past year. Public filings also identify institutions including Bank of America, State Street, Barclays, and BlackRock among shareholders.

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Important Editorial Note: 247 highlights companies approaching significant catalysts and inflection points. This report reflects information available at the time of publication. Since developments can occur rapidly, readers should independently verify current information and review all company filings and disclosures.

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