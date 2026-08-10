Twin XL Mattress Topper Guide Helps Parents Match Dorm Sleep to the Student

Charlotte, NC, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As families prepare for college move-in, shopping carts quickly fill with LED lights, throw pillows, mini fridges, coffee makers, game-day outfits and wall décor. Those purchases help define a dorm room's personality. But once classes begin, few choices will affect a student's everyday comfort more than the bed they'll sleep in every night. That's why Viscosoft's 2026 back-to-college campaign is built around a simple idea: there is no single "best" Twin XL mattress topper for every college student.

Students differ in sleeping position, body type, support needs and whether they prefer a plush or firmer sleep surface. Viscosoft believes choosing a college dorm mattress topper should start with understanding the student—not simply buying the most popular or least expensive option.

"Every student sleeps differently, so the goal isn't to sell one topper to everyone," said Gabe Dungan, Founder and CEO of Viscosoft. "It's to help families understand which comfort solution is right for their student so they can head to campus confident they've made the right choice."

One of the company's most popular resources, "The Dorm Mattress Situation: What Parents Need to Know," explains why the standard residence hall mattress often benefits from a quality topper and provides guidance on selecting the right option based on a student's sleep preferences rather than simply choosing the thickest or least expensive product.

Helping Families Choose, Not Just Buy

Viscosoft is supporting that approach with new educational content featuring its two most popular mattress toppers.

The Hybrid Lux Mattress Topper combines gel-infused memory foam with a plush TENCEL™ pillow-top for students who prefer a softer, more cushioned sleep surface with pressure-relieving support. A new video gives families a closer look at its construction and comfort profile.

Viscosoft also partnered with a college mom of two for a side-by-side video comparing the Hybrid Lux with the Select High Density Mattress Topper. Rather than declaring one product the winner, the comparison helps parents determine which Twin XL mattress topper may better suit their student's sleeping position, desired feel and support preferences.

The approach reflects Viscosoft's broader philosophy: premium sleep shouldn't be one-size-fits-all.

That philosophy has earned independent recognition. Better Homes & Gardens and Real Simple have included the Hybrid Lux among recommended mattress toppers, while Real Homes reviewed it for comfort and support. The Select High Density has also earned recognition from Wirecutter as a top memory foam mattress topper.

Viscosoft is extending its back-to-college presence as a sponsor of the University of Alabama Panhellenic Association's 2026 Recruitment Guide, reaching students and families preparing for campus life.

Through comparison videos, educational resources and multiple comfort options, Viscosoft aims to become a trusted resource for choosing the right Twin XL mattress topper for the individual student—not just another brand selling one.

Families can explore Viscosoft's college sleep resources and mattress topper options at Viscosoft.com.

About Viscosoft Inc.

Founded in Charlotte, North Carolina, Viscosoft designs premium sleep products that help consumers improve comfort without replacing their mattress. Its portfolio includes award- recognized mattress toppers, pillows, mattress pads, comforters and other bedding products designed around better sleep and individual comfort.

Press Inquiries

Gabe Dungan

nfarrar [at] flatworldnetwork.com

https://viscosoft.com

2923 South Tryon St. Suite 140, Charlotte, NC 28203

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=zxRqrj1SCQg