Guardian Fire Services Completes Acquisition of Houston Fire & Security

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardian Fire Services, a national leader in fire and life safety services, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Houston Fire & Security , a provider of commercial fire protection and security systems and services to Houston and the surrounding area.





Founded in 2000, Houston Fire & Security has forged a reputation as a trusted provider of life safety services to local customers, founded in reliability and local expertise.

The investment marks Guardian’s expansion into Texas and strengthens its position as a leading comprehensive fire protection and life safety services nationally. The investment will complement Guardian’s existing services, by incorporating Houston Fire & Security’s suite of fire alarm, sprinkler, extinguisher, and kitchen hood services into its offering.

Ray Misfeldt, CEO of Guardian Fire Services, said:

“At Guardian, we believe the best way to serve our customers is by partnering with exceptional local companies that share our commitment to quality, safety, and service. The acquisitions of Houston Fire & Security and Midwest Protection Services expand our presence in two important markets and strengthen our ability to deliver world-class fire and life safety solutions. By combining trusted local relationships with Guardian’s investment in people, technology, and operational excellence, we are building a national platform that sets a new standard for our industry. We look forward to continuing this growth with the support of Investcorp.”

Guardian’s investment in Houston Fire & Security is its third add-on investment since Investcorp’s North America Private Equity acquisition of the business in December 2025.

Vincent Bonoan, Founder of Houston Fire & Security, also added:

“After 26 years of building this company, choosing the right partner for its next chapter was deeply important to me. Guardian Fire Services stood out through their leadership, integrity, and genuine respect for our people. I’m confident our employees, customers, and legacy are in trusted hands, and I’m excited about what the future holds as part of the Guardian Fire Services family.”

Notably, earlier in July of this year, Guardian also acquired Midwest Protection Services guardianfireholdings.com , a leading Omaha, Nebraska-based provider of fire and life safety solutions for commercial customers. That acquisition also strengthened Guardian’s presence in the Midwest and expanded its ability to deliver comprehensive fire and life safety coverage to customers throughout the greater Omaha region.

Tim Rozmajzl, Co-Founder, Midwest Protection Services, also stated:

“Guardian Fire Services is the right partner for Midwest Protection Services. Their commitment to quality, customer service, employees, and long-term relationships aligns closely with the values that have guided our business for more than 20 years. Together, we can build on the trusted local service our customers expect while leveraging Guardian’s resources to support continued growth and an even stronger future.”

About Guardian Fire Services

Guardian Fire Services provides nationwide fire and life safety solutions, including system installation, inspections, testing, monitoring, maintenance, and emergency support. Guided by its philosophy of National Fire and Life Safety. Local Expertise, Guardian Fire Services operates through a growing network of local partner companies, each maintaining deep community relationships and technical proficiency while benefiting from the scale and support of a national platform. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Guardian Fire Services serves commercial, industrial, healthcare, and educational customers across the United States, 24/7.