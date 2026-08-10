New Consumer Research Released Ahead of The Hospitality Show Reveals Hotels Are Leaving Loyalty Revenue on the Table

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hotel stays remain a near-universal habit, with 80% of U.S. adults staying in a hotel at least once a year, but what keeps guests coming back has sharpened around a few clear priorities, according to the newly released Questex “2026 Consumer Hotel Habits Report” powered by Datassential. The study points to concrete, revenue-driving opportunities for operators willing to act on them.

The essentials still win. Cleanliness and comfort continue to outrank every other factor in the guest experience. Ninety-seven percent of guests say room cleanliness is important, while 94% rank comfort as a top priority, reinforcing the value of quality beds, effective temperature control, and quiet rooms. When it comes to amenities, high-speed Wi-Fi remains the clear must-have, with 86% of guests rating it essential. Parking is also one of the most valued amenities, with 97% of guests saying they use it when it's available. The findings show that core conveniences continue to matter more than high-tech perks.

Guests will pay if the offer is clear. 74% of guests would pay extra for an in-room upgrade, most often a better view or more space, with willingness highest among men, Millennials, and Gen Z (up to half of younger guests would pay for a bigger room). Flexibility is its own upsell as roughly 8 in 10 guests would pay more for, or would consider paying for, flexible cancellation, led by younger and higher-income travelers. The findings suggest hotels have an opportunity to position flexible cancellation as a premium add-on rather than including it by default.

Value beats "cheapest." While price is the top booking driver (71%), only 7% of travelers define good value as the lowest price. Instead, 72% say value means the right balance of price and quality. Location also plays a critical role in booking decisions, with 86% of guests rating it as important, alongside convenient access to transportation and parking.

Own breakfast; rethink the rest of F&B. Interest in on-site dining varies by daypart, but breakfast is the clear opportunity. Fifty-seven percent of guests frequently order breakfast on-site, about twice the rate of any other meal. Guests also overwhelmingly prefer a casual restaurant or café (80%) over fine dining (27%). At the same time, 69% of guests order through third-party delivery apps, many of whom also use room service. The findings suggest hotels should either make room service as fast and convenient as delivery apps or partner directly with those platforms.

The biggest opportunity is loyalty. About 82% of guests say they would stay loyal to a hotel brand that consistently meets their expectations, yet only 55% are enrolled in a loyalty program. The gap is widest among younger and lower-income travelers. The most valued rewards are also the simplest, with 71% of guests preferring free stays and 61% valuing complimentary upgrades. The report suggests hotels can strengthen loyalty by making rewards more immediate, such as enrolling guests at booking or check-in and offering an instant, relevant perk.

"Guests are pointing to exactly where to invest including clean, comfortable rooms, reliable Wi-Fi, a strong breakfast, and a loyalty program that pays off fast," said Brandy Rand, Vice President of Hospitality at Questex "The operators who win in 2026 will nail the fundamentals and make it effortless for guests to see the value they're paying for." Rand will present additional findings during The Hospitality Show, taking place November 2-4, 2026, at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

Methodology: Findings are based on an online survey of 1,519 U.S. consumers age 21+ who stay in hotels at least once every few years, fielded in May 2026.

About Datassential

Datassential is the global authority for food and beverage intelligence, helping brands, operators, and retailers make confident decisions in a complex and fast-changing industry. Founded in 2001, the company delivers trusted food intelligence through its all-in-one platform, Datassential One, which brings together menu, consumer, and sales intelligence alongside AI-powered analysis. More than 90% of the leading foodservice and consumer packaged goods companies rely on Datassential to understand market change and stay ahead of what's next.

About The Hospitality Show

The Hospitality Show is an event for the entire hospitality ecosystem with one goal: operating hotels more efficiently. Produced by the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) and Questex, the event brings together top industry leaders, senior executives of hotel brands, owners, operators, management companies, procurement specialists, and their teams. The Hospitality Show 2026 takes place November 2-4, at the Miami Beach Convention Center in Miami, FL.

About Questex

Questex fuels exceptional business connections—where every buyer and seller interaction matters. Through live events enriched with data insights and active year-round digital communities, we deliver measurable results. It happens here.

Media Contacts:

Sarah Belizaire

(646) 552-1118

sarah.bb@bbcomms.global

Greg Cohen

(917) 714-8237

greg.cohen@bbcomms.global



