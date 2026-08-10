NeuShield Expands Data Sentinel with New Exfiltration Protection to Help Stop Data Theft and Ransomware

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuShield, creators of the industry's first Mirror Shielding™ technology, today announced Exfiltration Protection, a major enhancement to NeuShield Data Sentinel that helps organizations prevent cybercriminals from accessing sensitive files, even when attackers compromise legitimate user credentials.

The new capability addresses a growing challenge facing organizations as modern ransomware campaigns increasingly steal sensitive data before launching encryption attacks. By controlling how protected files can be accessed, NeuShield adds another layer of defense that complements identity-based security, endpoint protection and existing ransomware prevention technologies.

"Cybercriminals have become remarkably effective at exploiting legitimate credentials to move through an organization unnoticed," said Yuen Pin Yeap, CEO of NeuShield. "Traditional security determines whether someone is authorized to access data. Exfiltration Protection adds another layer by controlling the methods used to reach protected files. When malware or ransomware attempts to access those files outside approved workflows, the request is denied before data can be stolen or encrypted."

Unlike traditional access control technologies, protected files remain accessible through NeuShield's secure Windows Explorer namespace while unauthorized access attempts through command-line tools, scripts, remote sessions, malware and ransomware are blocked. Employees continue working through familiar Windows workflows while maintaining a familiar experience for accessing and managing their files.

NeuShield automatically creates a protected Data Vault within each user's Documents folder, allowing users to secure sensitive files immediately. Administrators can also use the NeuShield Management Portal to centrally protect additional folders across endpoints, apply organization-wide policies and manage protected locations without disrupting normal business operations.

"Organizations continue investing in prevention and detection technologies, yet data theft remains one of the most damaging consequences of today's cyberattacks," said Angus Button, co-founder at Disruptech. "NeuShield gives our customers another practical layer of protection that works alongside their existing security investments while helping reduce the operational and financial risks associated with ransomware and data exfiltration."

NeuShield Exfiltration Protection helps organizations:

Prevent unauthorized data exfiltration

Block ransomware from encrypting protected files

Reduce risk from compromised credentials

Centrally manage protected folders and security policies

Strengthen protection without disrupting normal business operations

Complement endpoint security, backup and identity security investments





The announcement builds on NeuShield's mission to help organizations protect their most valuable digital assets by adding resilient layers of defense that continue working even when preventative security controls are bypassed.

Availability

NeuShield Exfiltration Protection is available immediately as part of NeuShield Data Sentinel through NeuShield and its authorized partners. Organizations interested in strengthening protection against ransomware and data theft can contact NeuShield for additional information.

About NeuShield

NeuShield delivers a completely revolutionary approach to ransomware data protection. Rather than trying to detect and block threats one-by-one, the company's patented NeuShield Data Sentinel product shields important data to prevent threats from modifying it. Businesses and consumers use NeuShield Data Sentinel as a simple, reliable and cost-effective way to revert digital files and devices to their pre-attack state when other malware defenses fail.

For additional information, visit neushield.com or connect with NeuShield on X @NeuShield.

Press Contact:

Mike Bradshaw

Connect Marketing for NeuShield

P: (801) 373-7888

E: mikeb@connectmarketing.com