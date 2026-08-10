HyOrc Advances Commercial Deployment with €6.7 Million STEP Grant Approval and $7.5 Million Equity Facility

HOUSTON, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HyOrc Corporation (OTCQB: HYOR), an integrated clean energy infrastructure and technology company, today announced significant progress across its Portuguese commercial deployment and corporate capital strategy.

HyOrc has completed the restructuring of its Portuguese partnership with MO.RE.DA., establishing HYORC GREEN FUELS, LDA as a 50/50 joint venture focused on the development and scale-up of RDF-to-green-methanol production in Portugal.

Manufacturing of HyOrc's initial commercial unit is nearing completion. The modular facility is designed to process 3 tonnes per day of RDF and produce up to 1 tonne per day of methanol. The Company currently expects the unit to ship to Portugal in September 2026, with installation and initial production targeted for November 2026. The 3-TPD/1-TPD configuration is confirmed in the joint venture agreement.

In parallel, the Portuguese development has secured approval for €6.7 million in non-repayable funding under the Portugal 2030 STEP programme, providing substantial non-dilutive support for the project's larger-scale expansion.

Separately, HyOrc has entered into an Equity Purchase Agreement providing access to up to $7.5 million in equity capital, subject to the terms and conditions of the agreement. The facility forms part of HyOrc's broader corporate capital strategy as the Company works toward its planned transition from OTCQB to Nasdaq.

HyOrc does not currently intend to use the ELOC as the principal financing source for its commercial infrastructure projects. The Company's strategy is to finance major projects primarily through project-level capital, strategic investment and non-dilutive funding, while using corporate capital to strengthen the public company and support its Nasdaq strategy.

Reginald Fubara, CEO of HyOrc, commented:

“Our first commercial methanol unit is approaching completion, €6.7 million in STEP funding has been approved, and additional corporate capital supports our Nasdaq strategy. Our focus is clear: complete commercial deployment, generate revenues and scale.”

About HyOrc Corporation

HyOrc Corporation (OTCQB: HYOR) develops and commercializes patented hydrogen-capable combustion and waste-to-fuel systems for the shipping, rail, and off-grid power sectors.

Website: www.hyorc.com Press Contact: comms@hyorc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements under Sections 27A and 21E of the Securities Acts of 1933 and 1934. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Factors are described in Company filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements.