Metabio Advances Global Preventive Healthcare with Integrated AI-Powered Bioresonance Ecosystem









HONG KONG, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As global healthcare priorities increasingly shift from reactive treatment to proactive wellness management, health technology enterprise Metabio today announced the expansion of its integrated preventive healthcare ecosystem. Powered by bioresonance technology and artificial intelligence, the Hong Kong-based company is scaling its personalized health system to bridge the gap between advanced bio-data analytics and ways to optimize daily health for individual and corporate clients.

At the core of Metabio’s technological ecosystem is its flagship Biowaves Tracer system, engineered to perform non-invasive full-body energy analysis and targeted cellular frequency conditioning. By mapping cellular vibrational frequencies and identifying bio-energetic imbalances, the technology provides comprehensive health insights that serve as the foundation for targeted wellness intervention. These statistics directly inform Metabio’s custom-formulated nutritional supplements, ensuring dietary supplementation is precisely calibrated to an individual's real-time bio-analysis results.





Expanding preventive care beyond clinical and studio environments, Metabio has integrated its technological insights into daily lifestyle products and enterprise solutions. The company’s Far-Infrared Vitality Fashion line incorporates health-focused wearable technology into modern daily apparel, promoting microcirculation and daily vitality. For organizations, Metabio delivers structured Corporate & Group Wellness Programs, offering comprehensive health management solutions that optimize workforce well-being and consequently its productivity too.

Since its founding in 2021, Metabio has delivered data-driven preventive wellness solutions to over 10,000 clients. Reflecting its commitment to responsible innovation, the enterprise operates as a certified ESG supplier, directly contributing to United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 3 (SDG #3: Good Health and Well-Being). Metabio operationalizes these commitments by lowering barriers to preventive healthcare through accessible non-invasive screening, fostering corporate social responsibility through enterprise health initiatives, and supporting sustainable lifestyle habits that ease long-term public health burdens.

Looking ahead, Metabio aims to redefine the accessibility of preventive healthcare by seamlessly embedding non-invasive bioresonance technology into everyday lifestyle and corporate environments. Guided by its core values—Innovation in Technology, Prevention First, Personalized Health, Social Care, Integrity & Trust, and Sustainable Development—the company is expanding its market footprint to lead the regional adoption of holistic, technology-driven health solutions.

About Metabio

Founded in 2021, Metabio is a Hong Kong-based health and wellness technology company specializing in AI-powered bioresonance solutions for preventive healthcare. The company provides an integrated ecosystem that includes non-invasive full-body energy scanning via its flagship Biowaves Tracer, personalized nutritional supplements, far-infrared lifestyle wearables, and corporate wellness management. Guided by core principles of technology, preventive care, and sustainability, Metabio serves over 10,000 clients with tailored health solutions.

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