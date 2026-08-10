Fleet Advantage Surpasses $4.3 Billion in Total Lease Originations, Sets Records Across Remarketing and Portfolio Growth in Fiscal Year 2026

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fleet Advantage, a leading innovator in specialty financing, fleet data analytics, asset performance services, and life cycle cost management, today announced the conclusion of one of its most successful fiscal years in company history for the year ending June 2026. Despite continued economic headwinds and market uncertainty, the company achieved record lease originations, unprecedented used truck remarketing volume, and meaningful portfolio milestones, further cementing its position as an indispensable partner to the country's leading corporate transportation fleets.

Navigating Economic Headwinds with Data and Foresight

The transportation industry faced another demanding year in 2026, shaped by persistent cost pressures, supply chain complexity, and shifting regulatory requirements. Fleet Advantage responded by pairing its award-winning data analytics platform with deep human expertise, giving clients the tools to make confident, forward-looking decisions. Central to this year’s accomplishments is the company’s Pre-Buy program, which it had strategically and correctly advised clients to act on well ahead of market changes. The results of fiscal year 2026 stand as direct validation that Fleet Advantage’s predictive capabilities and counsel were accurate.

Record Performance and Portfolio Growth

Fleet Advantage surpassed $4.3 billion in assets under management, including a record $1.24 billion in lease originations for the fiscal year alone.

The company also continued serving as the nation’s largest independent used truck remarketing inventory provider, selling a record number of more than 3,100 used trucks during the year.

Fleet Advantage now serves six of the top-ten private fleets in the country, a reflection of the trust the industry’s most consequential organizations place in the company’s innovative data analytics and flexible lease programs.





The scale of Fleet Advantage’s managed portfolio came into sharp focus this year through the lens of the National Private Truck Council (NPTC) 2026 Private Fleet Benchmarking Report, which tracked approximately 24,000 heavy-duty power units across all respondents combined. Fleet Advantage’s own portfolio of roughly 31,000 heavy-duty units exceeds that entire surveyed ecosystem, underscoring how central the company is to the private fleet market it serves.

A True Partner Across the Full Ecosystem

Fleet Advantage deepened its approach to partnership in meaningful ways during fiscal year 2026. The company continued to act as a true operational and financial partner to its clients, responding quickly, adapting to individual needs, and delivering the right expertise at the right time. Building on this foundation, Fleet Advantage’s partnership model extends to OEMs, dealer groups, vendors, and banks, recognizing that strength across the full ecosystem is what allows it to consistently produce better outcomes for the organizations it serves.

Innovation Throughout the Year

Fleet Advantage continued to advance its deepening expertise between use of data, AI, and fleet life cycle management, building on widely recognized insights about how AI can be applied strategically to total value of ownership (TVO) decisions. This solves for a major concern in the industry as the NPTC report states that fleets are frustrated in detangling the massive amounts of data today and the inability to turn that data into actionable intelligence. The company restructured and launched its Asset Performance Team this fiscal year, expanding its scope to manage the complete vehicle life cycle from order management through off-lease and giving clients a more integrated partnership experience. Fleet Advantage also launched the Capital Cost Avoidance Program, adding a new dimension to its service platform.

Safety was mentioned number one of several of today’s top challenges for private fleets in 2026, also documented in the NPTC benchmarking research, and Fleet Advantage's TRUST Safety Index gave organizations a powerful tool to benchmark performance and elevate CSA scores to address many of the top challenges in the industry. Additionally, the company's OffLease Reimagined platform, which has earned multiple industry recognitions, continued to simplify the end-of-life asset process and drive measurable cost avoidance for clients.

The company’s Unbundled FSL solution also continues to deliver competitive financing flexibility as a proven and established component of its offering.

Looking Ahead

Fleet Advantage enters fiscal year 2027 with clear momentum and an active innovation pipeline, including a new flexible leasing concept designed to give clients greater control over cost as their operational needs shift. The company is also developing actionable Phase 2 readiness programs to help clients capitalize on the market conditions shaped by the evolving EPA mandates, which resulted in the pre-buy that tightened near-term truck supply.

Fleet Advantage is closely monitoring the 2027 regulatory compliance window, which will require private fleets to weigh investing in new compliant truck technology at an estimated premium of $10,000 to $12,000 per unit against a non-compliance penalty projected at $6,000 to $8,000 per unit. With procurement cycles expected to return to a traditional Q3 planning and Q4 ordering rhythm, the company is committed to ensuring clients have the guidance, data, and financing structures they need well ahead of that decision point.

Leadership Perspective

“This fiscal year is a testament to the professionalism and commitment of every person at Fleet Advantage,” said Brian Holland, President and CEO of Fleet Advantage. “We are proud of what we accomplished together and, more importantly, proud of who we are as a company. We serve our clients with integrity and work hard every day to exceed their expectations. We strive to be a reliable and dependable partner to every OEM, dealer, vendor, and bank we work alongside. We are committed to providing meaningful careers for our team and support for all the families who depend on us, and we remain committed to being responsible, compassionate members of the communities where we work and live. This record year reflects all of those values in action.”

People and Community

Fleet Advantage's results are a direct reflection of its people. The company's team remains among the most skilled and dedicated in the industry, consistently acting as an extension of its clients' own operations and delivering service that goes well beyond what a traditional financing partner provides. Fleet Advantage also continued to deepen its community presence through its Kids Around The Corner Foundation, reinforcing that its commitment to doing good extends well beyond business results.

About Fleet Advantage

Fleet Advantage is the largest independent lessor for heavy-duty Class-8 trucks and has over $4.3 Billion in assets under its Life Cycle Cost Management program. This comprises a client portfolio of more than 50 of America’s top corporate fleets, including six (6) of the top 10 private fleets in the country. Fleet Advantage guarantees the absolute lowest cost of operation by providing fleet asset management, financing solutions, and fleet analytics, using the latest equipment technology to achieve optimum vehicle productivity and maximum safety. Our model of TCO, clean diesel, and safety-enhanced trucks with shorter life cycles complement our customers’ ESG goals. The accomplishments of Fleet Advantage and our leadership team continue to be recognized for tremendous growth and industry leadership with numerous awards, including Top Private Independent and Most Innovative Firm by the Monitor Daily, Top Software & Tech Awards, Top Women Associates in Finance, and Green Supply Chain Awards to name a few. The company has also been named to Inc. magazine’s 500|5000 list of fastest growing companies in the nation.