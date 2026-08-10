VINCI: Disclosure of transactions on shares from August 03, 2026, to August 07, 2026

 | Source: VINCI VINCI

Nanterre, August 10, 2026                     

Disclosure of transactions on shares

from August 03, 2026, to August 07, 2026

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 14th, 2026, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from August 03, 2026 to August 07, 2026:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI03/08/2026FR0000125486120 000125,1330XPAR
VINCI04/08/2026FR000012548695 000125,9325XPAR
VINCI04/08/2026FR00001254865 000126,0438CEUX
VINCI05/08/2026FR000012548690 000125,8273XPAR
VINCI06/08/2026FR000012548676 836126,5748XPAR
VINCI07/08/2026FR000012548690 000125,8231XPAR
      
  TOTAL476836125,7955 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

Attachment


Attachments

Communique VINCI - declaration hebdo- rachat d'actions from to 03-08-26 to 07-08-26
GlobeNewswire

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