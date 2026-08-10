VINCI: Disclosure of transactions on shares from August 03, 2026, to August 07, 2026

Nanterre, August 10, 2026

Disclosure of transactions on shares

from August 03, 2026, to August 07, 2026

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 14th, 2026, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from August 03, 2026 to August 07, 2026:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 03/08/2026 FR0000125486 120 000 125,1330 XPAR VINCI 04/08/2026 FR0000125486 95 000 125,9325 XPAR VINCI 04/08/2026 FR0000125486 5 000 126,0438 CEUX VINCI 05/08/2026 FR0000125486 90 000 125,8273 XPAR VINCI 06/08/2026 FR0000125486 76 836 126,5748 XPAR VINCI 07/08/2026 FR0000125486 90 000 125,8231 XPAR TOTAL 476836 125,7955

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

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