HexaVentures Announces Strategic Debt Financing, Reaching an Estimated $250 Million Post-Financing Valuation

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HexaVentures, an AI-native investment and financial technology company operating across private investment funds, artificial-intelligence infrastructure and proprietary financial technology, today announced the completion of strategic debt financing through its banking partners. The transaction supports an estimated post-financing valuation of approximately $250 million and provides HexaVentures with additional capital to propel its next stage of expansion.

The company plans to use the financing for several strategic initiatives, including:

AI data center and infrastructure investments , including compute, power, networking and other technologies supporting artificial intelligence.

, including compute, power, networking and other technologies supporting artificial intelligence. Expansion and capitalization of HexaAlpha , HexaVentures’ private fund focused on private equity, real assets, infrastructure and alternative investments.

, HexaVentures’ private fund focused on private equity, real assets, infrastructure and alternative investments. Expansion of HexaStar , its private fund focused on AI and technology opportunities, including semiconductors, memory, photonics, networking, power and other areas addressing structural AI-infrastructure bottlenecks.

, its private fund focused on AI and technology opportunities, including semiconductors, memory, photonics, networking, power and other areas addressing structural AI-infrastructure bottlenecks. Continued advancement and commercialization of HexaTrades , HexaVentures’ AI-powered algorithmic trading and market-intelligence platform.

, HexaVentures’ AI-powered algorithmic trading and market-intelligence platform. Expansion of HexaTrades through enterprise APIs, technology and algorithm licensing, institutional integrations and customized commercial contracts.



“HexaVentures is being built around three complementary engines: private investment funds, AI infrastructure and proprietary financial technology,” said Joss Cardozs, Founder and CEO of HexaVentures. “HexaAlpha and HexaStar provide dedicated vehicles for deploying investment capital, while HexaTrades enables the commercialization of the AI, intelligence and algorithmic capabilities being developed across our ecosystem.”

Joss Cardozs added: “This financing expands the scale at which we can execute our strategy. We intend to invest behind the infrastructure underpinning the AI economy while growing our private funds and shaping HexaTrades into a scalable enterprise technology business.”

About HexaVentures

HexaVentures is an AI-native investment and financial technology company building an integrated ecosystem across private investment funds, AI infrastructure and proprietary financial technology.

Its businesses include HexaAlpha, a private fund focused on private markets, real assets, infrastructure and alternative investments; HexaStar, a private fund focused on AI, technology and critical infrastructure opportunities; and HexaTrades, an AI-powered algorithmic trading and market-intelligence platform that combines quantitative analytics, investment research, signal generation and algorithmic technologies.

HexaVentures is expanding HexaTrades beyond its internal investment operations through enterprise APIs, technology licensing, institutional integrations and business contracts. The company also pursues direct and strategic investments in AI data centers, high-performance computing, energy and other infrastructure supporting the expansion of the AI economy.