YPrime Named to Everest Group's Top 50™ Pharmaceutical Technology Providers, Reinforcing Clinical Trial Technology Leadership

MALVERN, Pa., Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everest Group has named YPrime to its Top 50™ Pharmaceutical Technology Providers list, an annual ranking of the technology companies with the greatest measured impact across the pharmaceutical value chain. Selection weights adoption, market impact, and scale.

The Top 50™ ranking evaluates providers across pharmaceutical development and commercialization. YPrime was recognized for its leadership in clinical trial technology through broad adoption of its eCOA, IRT, and eConsent solutions and its continued investment in innovation that helps clinical trial sponsors and clinical research organizations (CROs) improve trial execution, participant engagement, and data quality. Today, YPrime supports studies in more than 100 countries with solutions in more than 250 languages.

"As pharmaceutical enterprises shift from stand-alone workflow digitization toward connected, AI-enabled execution, they are prioritizing technology platforms that can integrate fragmented data and systems while maintaining the governance, traceability, and compliance required in regulated environments," says Nisarg Shah, Vice President at Everest Group. "YPrime has built momentum as a focused clinical trial technology provider, combining configurable eCOA and IRT capabilities. It is also advancing its AI proposition in areas such as eCOA localization in multiple languages, supported by its robust partnerships across hyperscalers, SI partners, and CROs. These strengths, reinforced by credible customer evidence, have positioned YPrime among Everest Group’s Top 50™ Pharmaceutical Technology Providers 2026."

"This recognition reflects the increasing importance of clinical trial technology in helping sponsors and CROs navigate growing complexity while maintaining quality and speed," said Ian Lennox, Chief Executive Officer of YPrime. "Organizations are looking for partners that can simplify execution, reduce operational burden, and create greater confidence in data that improves study outcomes. That's where we continue to focus our investments and where we help customers deliver results."



The recognition follows continued momentum across the portfolio, as sponsors select YPrime eCOA, IRT, and eConsent for the same three reasons: speed to launch, flexibility to absorb protocol change mid-study, and certainty in data. YPrime's eCOA Participant Hub further supports data certainty by guiding participant understanding, compliance, and retention. The Hub brings visit schedules, task visibility, study guidance, and approved training materials into the eCOA app that participants already use, without another system for sites to administer.



YPrime has expanded its use of AI where it removes manual effort rather than judgment. In a 15-study analysis, AI-supported eCOA localization cut migration errors by 74% against traditional migration processes. A new AI-powered Calculation Engine extends that approach to study build, accelerating configuration while preserving the validation, traceability, and oversight clinical research requires. Combined with a configurable platform architecture, these advances deliver eCOA on the sponsor’s timeline, with builds compressed to as little as one week for a simple study and five weeks for more complex studies—helping sponsors and CROs move faster toward first patient in, with audit trails intact throughout.

Beyond technology innovation, YPrime differentiates through a high-touch service model designed to keep clinical trials moving. Combining purpose-built technology with a fully trained, in-house global support team available 24/7/365, YPrime delivers rapid response times and operational expertise when sites and participants need it most.

"Innovation matters most when it helps participants, sponsors, and sites alike," said Mike Hughes, Chief Product and Operations Officer, eCOA, at YPrime. "Participants need to understand what is being asked of them. Sites need technology that reduces their workload, with clear visibility into where each participant is in their journey. Sponsors need to move faster without giving up confidence in the data. When AI, technology, and service work together, all three are possible at once."

YPrime’s recent recognitions also include being named a Leader in the Everest Group 2025 eCOA PEAK Matrix® Assessment, recognition as a Trailblazer in Patient Engagement, and two 2025 Clinical Trials Arena Excellence Awards for AI innovation and environmental excellence in sustainable trial execution.

To learn more about YPrime's eClinical solutions, visit www.yprime.com.



About YPrime

YPrime simplifies clinical trials with eCOA, IRT, and eConsent solutions that combine speed, flexibility, and certainty. The YPrime eCOA platform enhances participant engagement and compliance through an intuitive app, streamlines site workflows through a powerful portal, integrates with connected devices, and provides sponsors with real-time data for informed decision-making. AI-supported eCOA localization accelerates globalization, while pre-validated and configurable eCOA, along with robust IRT capabilities, enable faster study startup with quality metrics above industry standards. Trusted by top pharma leaders, CROs, and emerging biotech companies alike, YPrime delivers reliable and scalable eClinical solutions. With nearly two decades of experience, solutions in 250+ languages, and support in 100+ countries, YPrime helps solve clinical research challenges with certainty. To learn more, visit www.yprime.com.

Media Contact

Grazia Mohren

Senior Vice President, Marketing, YPrime

marketing@yprime.com