IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 32 - 2026

Aggregated presentation by day and by market
|Weekly report on share repurchases from 04th August to 05th August 2026
|Name of the Issuer
|Identify code of the Issuer
|Transaction day
|Identify code of the financial instrument
|Total daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
|Market (MIC Code)
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|04/08/2026
|FR0010259150
|10 250
|156,7509
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|05/08/2026
|FR0010259150
|4 383
|158,0699
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|05/08/2026
|FR0010259150
|384
|158,2146
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|05/08/2026
|FR0010259150
|602
|158,5934
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|05/08/2026
|FR0010259150
|2 199
|158,5246
|CEUX
|TOTAL
|17 818
|157.3881
Attachment