IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 32 - 2026

 | Source: Ipsen Pharma Ipsen Pharma

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Weekly report on share repurchases from 04th August to 05th August 2026
       
Name of the IssuerIdentify code of the IssuerTransaction dayIdentify code of the financial instrumentTotal daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average purchase price of the sharesMarket (MIC Code)
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1104/08/2026FR001025915010 250156,7509XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1105/08/2026FR00102591504 383158,0699XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1105/08/2026FR0010259150 384158,2146AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1105/08/2026FR0010259150 602158,5934TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1105/08/2026FR00102591502 199158,5246CEUX
   TOTAL17 818157.3881 

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IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 32_2026
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