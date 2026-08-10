Carahsoft Accelerates Autonomous Technology Through Industry-Leading Autonomy and Robotics Events for Government in 2026

RESTON, Va., Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced its Autonomy and Robotics highlights and initiatives, as well as its upcoming events portfolio for this year, reaffirming its commitment to delivering innovative autonomy and robotics technologies to the Public Sector.

As demand for autonomy and robotics solutions grows across the Public Sector, Carahsoft’s Autonomy and Robotics team continues to expand access to innovative solutions that help agencies improve operational readiness, increase efficiency and support mission-critical objectives. By collaborating with leading technology providers and reseller partners, the team enables Government customers to evaluate, procure and deploy emerging capabilities across unmanned systems, intelligent automation and robotics.

Carahsoft continues to invest in the autonomy and robotics community through educational resources, strategic partnerships and industry events.

Some of the teams’ highlights include:

The upcoming launch of the Autonomy and Robotics Buyer’s Guide for Government in September, which provides agencies with information on leading autonomy and robotics technologies, vendor solutions and procurement guidance.

in September, which provides agencies with information on leading autonomy and robotics technologies, vendor solutions and procurement guidance. Continued collaboration with P3 Tech to support thought leadership, industry engagement and educational programming.

to support thought leadership, industry engagement and educational programming. Expanded opportunities for customers and partners to engage through initiatives such as the Carahsoft Drones in Public Sector Summit and live drone technology demonstrations hosted at the Carahsoft Conference & Collaboration Center.



“Carahsoft’s Autonomy and Robotics portfolio brings together a robust ecosystem of technology providers, enabling Government agencies to access innovative solutions that enhance mission effectiveness, accelerate decision making and support operational readiness,” said Lauren Regiec, Program Manager for Autonomy and Robotics Solutions at Carahsoft. “Carahsoft remains committed to collaborating with our reseller partners to expand our portfolio of autonomy and robotics solutions while fostering industry collaboration and innovation. Our 2026 event schedule reflects our continued dedication to connecting the Public Sector with the technologies and expertise needed to drive the future of autonomous operations.”

Mark Your Calendars: Top Autonomy and Robotics Events in 2026

Beyond the Platform: Inside the Army and Navy’s Expanding Unmanned Systems Market

Date: Friday, August 14

Location: Reston, VA

Details: Power Breakfast: Beyond the Platform brings together Government, military and industry leaders to explore acquisition priorities, emerging technologies and opportunities shaping the future of autonomous defense capabilities. Carahsoft will sponsor the event, connecting attendees with its autonomy and robotics technology partners.

Commercial UAV Expo

Date: Tuesday, September 1 – Thursday, September 3

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Details: Commercial UAV Expo highlights the commercial integration of uncrewed aerial systems across industries such as public safety, infrastructure, energy and logistics. Carahsoft will exhibit with technology partners, demonstrating innovative unmanned aircraft system (UAS) capabilities that help agencies evaluate and implement drone technologies for mission success.

Carahsoft Drones in Public Sector Summit

Date: Wednesday, September 9

Location: Reston, VA

Details: Carahsoft’s Drones in Public Sector Summit brings together Government leaders, industry experts and technology innovators to explore the evolving role of drone technologies across the Public Sector. Through keynote presentations, panel discussions and networking opportunities, attendees will gain insights into emerging use cases, mission-focused applications and the technologies shaping the future of uncrewed systems in Government.

AUSA Annual Meeting & Exposition

Date: Monday, October 12 – Wednesday, October 14

Location: Washington, D.C.

Details: The AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition brings together Army leaders, Government officials and industries to discuss modernization priorities and emerging defense technologies. Carahsoft will exhibit alongside its technology partners, showcasing autonomy, robotics and defense solutions that support modernization initiatives.

FAA Drone and AAM Policy Symposium

Date: Monday, November 9 – Tuesday, November 10

Location: Washington, D.C.

Details: The FAA Drone and Advanced Air Mobility Symposium brings together Government, industry and academic leaders and highlights emerging drone applications, regulatory developments and the operational standards shaping the future of autonomous aviation. Carahsoft will attend the event, demonstrating its commitment to supporting collaboration and innovation across the autonomous aviation community.

For more insights on Carahsoft’s Autonomy and Robotics initiatives and upcoming events, read its latest blog post: “Top 10 Autonomy and Robotics Events for Government in 2026” or contact AutonomousTechMarketing@carahsoft.com. For more information on Carahsoft and its industry leading Autonomy and Robotics technology partners’ events, visit the Autonomy and Robotics solutions portfolio.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Autonomy and Robotics, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com