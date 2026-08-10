Tuurny and aRobotics Announce Joint Venture to Manufacture Autonomous Chip-Harvesting Robotic Systems

Ossining, NY, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With global supply chains fracturing and foreign adversaries tightening restrictions on rare earth exports, the U.S. defense industrial base is facing a critical bottleneck. In direct response to the July 2026 White House mandate invoking the Defense Production Act for recoverable critical minerals, Tuurny Corporation and aRobotics announce a strategic joint venture to manufacture advanced, AI-driven chip harvesting robots entirely in the United States.



Tuurny’s fully autonomous chip harvesting tabletop robot prototype

The partnership answers an urgent call from both the federal government and top aerospace primes. As companies like Lockheed Martin actively seek domestic sources for critical materials to bypass foreign export controls, Tuurny and aRobotics are unlocking a massive, untapped domestic reserve: the millions of tons of end-of-life electronics and decommissioned defense hardware already sitting on U.S. soil.



aRobotic’s Proprietary Tech in use at US Space Force Installation

aRobotics, based in New York, brings deep manufacturing expertise and an established track record of delivering advanced robotic systems to the U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Space Force, US Army and the domestic defense industrial base. Under this joint venture, aRobotics will physically manufacture Tuurny’s proprietary chip-harvesting systems, rapidly scaling domestic production to meet national security demands.

The Above-Ground Mine: Harvesting the Future from the Past

Rather than relying on decades-long timelines to open new geological mines, Tuurny’s technology processes the "above-ground mine" of electronic waste.

"When the White House invokes the Defense Production Act to secure recoverable materials, and our top aerospace primes are publicly scrambling for domestic supply, the answer isn't just digging new holes in the ground it's harvesting the technology we already have," said Sina Ghashghaei, CEO and Founder of Tuurny. "We have developed a fully autonomous, tabletop chip harvesting robot that utilizes computer vision and edge AI to operate. By partnering with aRobotics, we are combining our intelligent automation with their pedigree in building rugged, military-grade robotics. Together, we are giving the defense sector a secure, domestic pipeline for microelectronic recovery and critical mineral harvesting."

A Closed-Loop Defense Supply Chain

Manufactured in New York, the Tuurny-aRobotics systems will deploy directly into secure e-waste facilities and defense contractor manufacturing floors to execute three vital missions:

Extracting Rare Earths & Critical Minerals: Utilizing edge AI and computer vision, the tabletop systems autonomously identify and extract high-value components—such as tantalum capacitors, palladium contacts, and neodymium magnets. This directly supports the DPA mandate by converting scrap e-waste into defense-ready raw materials.

Utilizing edge AI and computer vision, the tabletop systems autonomously identify and extract high-value components—such as tantalum capacitors, palladium contacts, and neodymium magnets. This directly supports the DPA mandate by converting scrap e-waste into defense-ready raw materials. Sustainment of Legacy Defense Platforms: Aging military platforms require legacy microelectronics that are no longer actively produced. Tuurny’s robots precision-harvest these critical chips from decommissioned boards, providing the DoD with an auditable, domestically sourced inventory of authentic components to keep existing fleets in the air.

Aging military platforms require legacy microelectronics that are no longer actively produced. Tuurny’s robots precision-harvest these critical chips from decommissioned boards, providing the DoD with an auditable, domestically sourced inventory of authentic components to keep existing fleets in the air. Secure Demilitarization: The system creates a complete digital audit trail, logging the extraction of individual components by serial number, ensuring sensitive military hardware is safely de-manufactured without classified technology leaking into the global gray market.

"Our mission at aRobotics has always been to engineer robots that sustain America's most vital systems," said Akaash Kancharla, CEO of aRoboticsCompany, Inc. "Integrating Tuurny’s automated de-manufacturing technology into our domestic production capabilities allows us to offer the Department of War a powerful new tool. This isn't just about robotics; it's about securing the hardware supply chain that keeps our aerospace and defense assets operational in an era of global uncertainty."

The fully U.S.-manufactured Tuurny systems will be available for deployment to defense contractors, aerospace manufacturers, and secure e-waste processing facilities later this year.

About Tuurny Corporation

Tuurny builds intelligent, hardware-agnostic robotic automation systems designed specifically for processing electronic waste. Utilizing highly customized CNC gantry systems powered by computer vision and edge AI, Tuurny specializes in fully autonomous chip harvesting, component sorting, and the extraction of critical minerals and rare earths. By offering unprecedented data visibility and a secure chain of custody for every component recovered, Tuurny is redefining hardware de-manufacturing. (Tuurny.com)

About aRobotics

Engineered in New York and built for America’s most critical infrastructure, aRobotics develops robotic systems for autonomous and assisted inspection and maintenance of land, air, sea, and energy infrastructure. Trusted by state, private, allied and federal agencies including the Pentagon, aRobotics puts physical AI solutions in the right hands to reduce costs, improve public safety, and sustain critical infrastructure. For more information, visit arcinc.com.

Media Contacts:

info@tuurny.com

nick@arcinc.com