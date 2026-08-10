Trupanion Enhances Free Veterinary Education Course to Help Hospital Teams Navigate Cost-of-Care Conversations

SEATTLE, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For many pet parents, navigating the cost of unexpected veterinary care can be just as overwhelming as the diagnosis itself. Helping families understand their financial options before an emergency happens can make all the difference.

To support veterinary teams in having those proactive conversations, Trupanion today announced enhancements to its free, on-demand educational course, Trupanion Certification. Introduced in 2023, the course equips veterinary teams with the knowledge and skills to confidently discuss the cost of care before a pet health emergency occurs—reducing financial barriers in the exam room and helping more pets receive care without delay.

To date, more than 33,800 veterinary professionals from over 5,289 hospitals across North America have completed the course, making it one of the industry's most widely adopted educational tools for strengthening financial communication between veterinary teams and pet parents.

"Access to care doesn't begin when a pet becomes sick or injured—it begins with proactive conversations that help pet parents prepare before the unexpected happens," said MJ Hewitt, Senior Vice President at Trupanion. "Veterinary professionals have an incredible opportunity to influence those moments, and we're proud to continue investing in free educational resources that help hospital teams build confidence, strengthen client relationships, and support more pets getting the care they deserve."

The enhanced course reflects the evolving realities of veterinary practice. While the original course introduced hospitals to pet insurance concepts and offered best practices for navigating cost-of-care conversations, the refreshed experience goes further—helping teams understand not only how pet insurance works but also why proactive conversations about financial preparedness matter.

Designed for the entire veterinary team, the updated course features:

Role-based learning tailored to veterinarians, technicians, client service representatives, and hospital leaders

Interactive, real-world scenarios based on common veterinary experiences

Reflection prompts and engagement-based learning

Practical guidance that connects everyday interactions to better client experiences

Expanded education on the purpose and value of pet medical insurance, including how the direct payment model differs from traditional reimbursement-based insurance





The course also explores the broader impact financial conversations have on veterinary medicine. By helping teams better understand the challenges pet parents face and how early education can influence treatment decisions and pet health outcomes, the program reinforces the holistic value of pet insurance and how it can result in better experiences for hospital teams, clients, and patients alike.

Veterinary hospitals that have incorporated the program's teachings into their daily practice say the impact extends well beyond client communications.

"...its Certification Program has been transformative for our practice, enhancing the way we care for pets and support their families," said the team at Aspetuck Animal Hospital in New Preston, Connecticut. "The program has empowered us to educate pet parents on the value of ensuring their pets can access the highest level of care without hesitation."

At Weste Animal Hospital in Nova Scotia, the course has improved both operational efficiency and the client experience.

"Trupanion Certification has streamlined things for both our team and clients, allowing us to spend less time on paperwork and more time focusing on patient care," the hospital shared. "Having clearer, faster insurance support helps them [client] move forward with care when their pets need it. And for our patients, that means less delay and more timely treatment."

For Uniacke Lakes Animal Hospital in Nova Scotia, the value has been felt across every level of the practice.

"...the Certification program has had a meaningful positive impact across our hospital. For our team, the program has increased confidence in discussing pet insurance, provided clear communication tools, and helped ensure consistent messaging so staff feel more comfortable guiding clients through financial conversations,” the hospital wrote. “Most importantly, for our patients, increased insurance utilization has allowed more pets to receive recommended diagnostics, treatments, and follow-up care.”

The program is available free of charge to veterinary professionals throughout North America and can be completed on demand. Participants earn 0.5 RACE® continuing education credits upon successful completion.

To learn more about Trupanion Certification or enroll in the course, visit https://certification.trupanion.com.

About Trupanion

Trupanion is a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States, Canada, and certain countries in Continental Europe with over 1,000,000 pets currently enrolled. For over two decades, Trupanion has given pet owners peace of mind so they can focus on their pet's recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet parents with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts on eligible expenses for the life of their pets. With its patented process, Trupanion is the only North American provider with the technology to pay veterinarians directly in seconds at the time of checkout. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "TRUP". The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Trupanion policies are issued, in the United States, by its wholly-owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company or ZPIC Insurance Company and, in Canada, by its wholly-owned insurance entity GPIC Insurance Company or by Accelerant Insurance Company of Canada. For more information, please visit trupanion.com.

Media Contact:

corporate.communications@trupanion.com