Family Office Partners Names Jason Mok as Director of Family Office Services

LAFAYETTE, LA, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Family Office Partners, the boutique multi-family office and independent advisory platform backed by the resources of Elevation Point, today announced that Jason Mok has joined the firm as Director of Family Office Services.

In this newly created role, Mok will help lead the firm's integrated approach to coordinating the complex financial lives of affluent families, working across investment management, tax strategy, estate planning, transaction advisory, and broader family office needs.

“Jason’s background reflects exactly what Family Office Partners was built to provide – professionals capable of integrating the financial, operational, tax, and ownership issues that come with significant family wealth,” said Benjamin T. Domingue, founder and managing partner of Family Office Partners. “He has advised complex organizations, operated within a sophisticated family office, managed real-world business interests, and coordinated across multiple advisors and stakeholders. That combination is difficult to find and directly reflects how we serve families.”

“We often find ourselves at the center of families during their most pivotal personal and business decisions, moments that shape outcomes not just for today, but for generations to come,” Domingue added. “It is the most meaningful work we do, and where we find the greatest sense of purpose.”

Mok brings a distinctive blend of technical knowledge and real-world operating experience to Family Office Partners. He spent more than a decade in public accounting, beginning in EY's Assurance practice before transitioning into Transfer Pricing and ultimately serving as a Director at PwC, where he advised multinational companies and closely held businesses on international tax planning, transfer pricing, and cross-border structuring matters.

For the past eight years, Mok served as Chief Operating Officer of a Houston-based single-family office, overseeing a broad range of responsibilities that included tax coordination, liquidity planning, commercial real estate investments, and the full personal CFO function for an ultra-high-net-worth family. During that time, he also served as an operating partner in several Houston-based hospitality businesses, giving him firsthand experience navigating the kinds of operational and ownership decisions many Family Office Partners clients face.

“Throughout my career, I've seen how easy it is for important decisions to become fragmented across different advisors and specialists,” Mok said. “The most successful outcomes often come when everyone is working from the same framework and toward the same objective. Family Office Partners has built an integrated platform designed specifically for complex families, and I’m excited to help clients leverage the full breadth of those resources as their businesses, wealth, and family needs continue to evolve.”

Mok will be based in Family Office Partners’ newly established Houston office.

About Family Office Partners

Family Office Partners is a boutique multi-family office and independent advisory platform headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana. The firm specializes in serving entrepreneurs, private business owners, family offices, and ultra-high-net-worth families through an integrated model combining investment management, advanced planning, and family office services. The firm is built around the belief that complex financial decisions should be coordinated rather than managed in isolation, bringing clarity, alignment, and execution to situations where outcomes remain uncertain.

Investment advisory services are provided by Elevation Point Wealth Partners, LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser. Family Office Partners is a trade name of Elevation Point Wealth Partners, LLC and is not a separately registered investment adviser.

About Elevation Point

Elevation Point is a wealth management firm focused on bringing together industry-leading independent advisors through minority stake partnerships with RIAs and breakaway advisors transitioning to independence. Distinguishing ourselves as accelerators in a landscape of aggregators, our growth partnership model empowers advisors to retain control over their futures, with our support. With a core focus on advisor values and clients' evolving needs, our mission is simple: to elevate the entire industry to higher ground.

For more information, please visit elevationpoint.com, and for the latest updates, follow Elevation Point on LinkedIn